Former UniSuper chief appointed to CSLR board

Former UniSuper chief appointed to CSLR boardBY ANDREW MCKEAN | TUESDAY, 16 JAN 2024 12:26PM
Read more: CSLR, UniSuper, Kevin O'Sullivan, Compensation Scheme of Last Resort, AFCA, June Smith, Actuaries Institute, Allianz Retire+, Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Australian Financial Complaints Authority, Deakin University, Delia Rickard, Playfair Asset Management, Russell Investments, Society of Actuaries
Former UniSuper chief executive Kevin O'Sullivan has been appointed to the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) transitional board as a non-executive director.
O'Sullivan steps into the CSLR board role effective immediately, succeeding June Smith from the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA).
O'Sullivan, a veteran in the financial services industry with over 40 years' experience, was previously chief executive of UniSuper from 2013 to 2021. During his tenure, he saw its funds under management double to over $100 billion and earned the title of Fund Executive of the Year in 2020.
O'Sullivan has also served as a director of actuarial and benefits consulting at Russell Investment Group for over two decades, where he provided strategic advice to some of Australia's largest organisations.
Additionally, O'Sullivan has contributed to advisory boards, including Playfair Asset Management, Deakin University's Investment Committee, and Allianz Retire+.
He is a Fellow of the Actuaries Institute in Australia and the Society of Actuaries in the US.
"Kevin brings extensive financial sector experience, both as an executive and as a director, along with analytical acumen, strategic thinking and integrity," a statement from the CSLR's transitional board said.
"We look forward to the contribution he will make as a founding member of the board, which will take over from the Transitional board ahead of the CSLR's commencement.
"His significant actuarial expertise will greatly assist the board in its role determining estimates of claims, fees, and costs for annual levies."
As announced last month, accompanying O'Sullivan on the CSLR board is AFCA's Delia Rickard, she was previously deputy chair of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.
The finalisation of the board awaits the appointment of an independent chair by the government.
The CSLR, legislated in June 2023 and operational from April 2024, offers up to $150,000 in compensation for eligible claims against insolvent financial firms in areas such as personal advice and securities dealing for retail clients.
Related News
Editor's Choice
JANA wins another NFP mandate
Zenith welcomes group head of product
HUB24 sets sights on $100bn FUA
Treasury releases climate disclosure draft legislation
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Natalie Previtera
NGS SUPER