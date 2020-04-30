Former Spectrum Wealth, NAB advisers banned

ASIC has permanently banned an ACT financial adviser over dodgy SMSF advice, and banned another from NSW for three years for failing to consider clients' best interests.

Jane Myers, an authorised representative of Spectrum Wealth between 2013 and 2017, has been banned by the regulator following surveillance.

ASIC said Myers claimed she was only facilitating the establishment of SMSFs for her clients, rather than providing financial advice.

However, the regulator alleged Myers gave her clients financial product advice recommending they establish SMSFs and roll over their existing superannuation into SMSFs.

"In doing so, she did not act in her clients' best interests or provide advice that was appropriate to their circumstances," ASIC said.

ASIC said Myers failed to identify her client's relevant circumstances or investigate whether the SMSF would achieve her clients' financial objectives beyond their desire to purchase property.

Additionally, the regulator said she failed to reasonably inform her clients of all associated costs of holding a property within an SMSF and provide them with statements of advice.

"In one instance, Myers advised her client to roll over existing life insurance to the newly established SMSF," ASIC said.

"As a result, the client lost life insurance cover and subsequently the client's spouse did not receive the insurance payout."

ASIC said Myers is not "adequately trained or competent" to provide financial services and that she is likely to contravene financial services law in the future.

"Her conduct demonstrated serious incompetence and irresponsibility," the regulator said.

"When providing personal advice, advisers are required to act in the best interests of their clients, not simply implement their clients' instructions."

Spectrum Wealth's licence was cancelled as of 14 February 2020 and is no longer providing financial services.

Additionally, the regulator also banned former NAB adviser Alexander Thomas from providing financial advice for three years.

Thomas was an authorised representative of National Australia Bank between 2008 and 2017, and of Forsyths Financial Services between 2017 and 2019.

ASIC found Thomas failed to comply with financial services laws, including failing to provide advice that was in the best interests of his clients.

"A review of a sample of Mr Thomas' advice files showed that he failed to make reasonable inquiries into, and base all judgements on, his client's relevant circumstances, and to appropriately scope the advice," ASIC said.

The banning of Thomas falls within ASIC's Wealth Management Major Financial Institutions Portfolio.

The portfolio focuses on the financial services conduct of Australia's largest financial institutions with respect to credit and retail lending, financial advice, fees for no service, superannuation trustees, insurance, unfair contract terms, and other licensee obligations.