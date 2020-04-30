NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Regulatory
Former Spectrum Wealth, NAB advisers banned
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 30 APR 2020   12:12PM

ASIC has permanently banned an ACT financial adviser over dodgy SMSF advice, and banned another from NSW for three years for failing to consider clients' best interests.

Jane Myers, an authorised representative of Spectrum Wealth between 2013 and 2017, has been banned by the regulator following surveillance.

ASIC said Myers claimed she was only facilitating the establishment of SMSFs for her clients, rather than providing financial advice.

However, the regulator alleged Myers gave her clients financial product advice recommending they establish SMSFs and roll over their existing superannuation into SMSFs.

"In doing so, she did not act in her clients' best interests or provide advice that was appropriate to their circumstances," ASIC said.

ASIC said Myers failed to identify her client's relevant circumstances or investigate whether the SMSF would achieve her clients' financial objectives beyond their desire to purchase property.

Additionally, the regulator said she failed to reasonably inform her clients of all associated costs of holding a property within an SMSF and provide them with statements of advice.

"In one instance, Myers advised her client to roll over existing life insurance to the newly established SMSF," ASIC said.

"As a result, the client lost life insurance cover and subsequently the client's spouse did not receive the insurance payout."

ASIC said Myers is not "adequately trained or competent" to provide financial services and that she is likely to contravene financial services law in the future.

"Her conduct demonstrated serious incompetence and irresponsibility," the regulator said.

"When providing personal advice, advisers are required to act in the best interests of their clients, not simply implement their clients' instructions."

Spectrum Wealth's licence was cancelled as of 14 February 2020 and is no longer providing financial services.

Additionally, the regulator also banned former NAB adviser Alexander Thomas from providing financial advice for three years.

Thomas was an authorised representative of National Australia Bank between 2008 and 2017, and of Forsyths Financial Services between 2017 and 2019.

ASIC found Thomas failed to comply with financial services laws, including failing to provide advice that was in the best interests of his clients.

"A review of a sample of Mr Thomas' advice files showed that he failed to make reasonable inquiries into, and base all judgements on, his client's relevant circumstances, and to appropriately scope the advice," ASIC said.

The banning of Thomas falls within ASIC's Wealth Management Major Financial Institutions Portfolio.

The portfolio focuses on the financial services conduct of Australia's largest financial institutions with respect to credit and retail lending, financial advice, fees for no service, superannuation trustees, insurance, unfair contract terms, and other licensee obligations.

Read more: ASICSMSFNABJane MyersAlexander ThomasNational Australia BankForsyths Financial Services
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC provides relief around early super access advice
ASIC urges insurance flexibility
Pay cuts, dividend slashed as NAB raises capital
Major regulatory efforts delayed
Adviser bans fall
ASIC demands compliance despite COVID-19
ASIC cancels slew of AFSLs
Adviser fears over ASIC relief
Mayfair 101 accused of misleading advertising
Dealer group AFSL in limbo
Editor's Choice
Aussie equities winners, losers revealed
ALLY SELBY
Aussie passive and active equity strategies have been put to the test, with Morningstar assessing how the country's small and large-cap managers have fared during the highs of 2019 and the lows of 2020.
Media Super GM joins retail fund
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A member of the Media Super leadership team is set to take on a new role with a retail super fund.
Platinum funds downgraded at Morningstar
KANIKA SOOD
Two funds from Platinum Asset Management were downgraded to bronze at Morningstar yesterday.
Madison sale slated for May completion
KANIKA SOOD
OneVue is on track on complete the sale of dealer group Madison next month, the company said in quarterly update released this morning.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something mQ73CyPG