Executive Appointments
Former SMSFA chair returns to role
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 FEB 2020   12:12PM

A former chair of the SMSF Association has returned for another stint in the top job.

Andrew Hamilton has been appointed chair of the SMSF Association, taking on the role from the end of the association's 2020 conference, which kicked off on the Gold Coast today.

Hamilton takes the job from Robin Bowerman, who stepped in to fill the void left by Deborah Ralston in September, when she vacated the chair in a bid to avoid any perceived conflict of interest following her appointment to the government's retirement income review.

Bowerman will remain on the board as deputy chair, and said the association couldn't be in better hands.

"He [Hamilton] brings enormous knowledge of the industry, a wide experience about the Association, and a deep understanding of the issues facing our members," Bowerman said.

"I also want to acknowledge the enormous contribution of my predecessor, Professor Ralston, in what was a challenging period for our Association, as well as the full support I received from the staff under the leadership of our CEO, John Maroney."

Hamilton - who joined the board in 2011 and was chair for two years between 2012 and 2014 - said he was honoured to take the role again.

"Although our industry is in a period of enormous change, I remain confident that the new regulatory, legislative, and educational framework, which aims to raise the standards across the industry, will be conducive to a business environment in which the SMSF specialist can flourish," Hamilton said.

