Former planner pleads guilty to dishonest conduct

A former Melbourne financial planner has pleaded guilty to three counts of engaging in dishonest conduct whilst running a financial services business.

ASIC found that between February and March 2015, Bradley Grimm engaged in dishonest conduct on five occasions and transferred funds between two of his clients' self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs) to three separate companies of which he was the sole director.

The companies included: Thrive Lending Pty Ltd, Trade BTC Pty Ltd, and Beta Pharmacology Pty Ltd.

The corporate watchdog found on seven more occasions during November 2015, Grimm dishonestly transferred shares and convertible notes owned by his clients' SMSF to Equity Capital Partners Hedge Fund, without advising his client he was the sole director.

He also failed to advise his client that ASIC had wound up entities related to him, including Ostrava Equities, which was authorised to provide financial advice and deal in financial products, and that he was banned from providing financial services by order of the Federal Court.

The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions is prosecuting the matter after a brief was referred by ASIC. It will be listed in the Victorian County Court in April for plea and sentencing hearing.

At the time of Grimm's offending, each breach carried a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.