Regulatory

Former Octaviar director sees charges dropped

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 4 APR 2023   12:19PM

The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions (CDPP) has withdrawn its fraud charges against former Octaviar Investment director David Mark Anderson, citing his ill health.

Anderson had been facing 27 charges of fraud, including allegations that he defrauded a subsidiary of MFS, later called Octaviar, of $4.8 million. He was formally charged with 26 counts in June 2019 before an additional charge was added in September 2019.

At the time of the alleged conduct, between June 2012 and September 2015, Anderson was the sole director of Octaviar Investment Holdings No 3 (OIH3).

ASIC said the CDPP decided to withdraw the charges because it considered that it was no longer in the public interest to continue with the prosecution given new and compelling medical evidence about the poor state of Anderson's health.

Anderson, who was also the chief financial officer of Octaviar, was discharged by the judge.

In 2021, MFS Group former chief executive Michael Christodoulou King was declared bankrupt after he failed to pay a penalty to ASIC of $300,000.

MFS Group, later Octaviar, collapsed in 2008 owing $2.5 billion. It was a publicly listed company.

Read more: Octaviar InvestmentDavid Mark AndersonASICCommonwealth Director of Public ProsecutionsMFS GroupMichael Christodoulou King
