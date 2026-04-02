Former Macquarie Private Bank adviser joins Aura Group

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Former Macquarie Private Bank adviser joins Aura GroupBY MICHELLE BALTAZAR | THURSDAY, 2 APR 2026 1:57PM
A specialist in private wealth advice for Australian expats joins a $1bn-plus private wealth manager.
Read more: Aura Group, Jamie Burgmann
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David Sharpe
CHAIRMAN
FINANCIAL ADVICE ASSOCIATION AUSTRALIA
FINANCIAL ADVICE ASSOCIATION AUSTRALIA
A family man, business owner, cricket fanatic and financial adviser, David Sharpe has many facets. One of his biggest legacies, as he steps down as chair of the Financial Advice Association Australia, is leaving the profession stronger than he found it.