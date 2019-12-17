NEWS
Regulatory
Former Goldman Sachs exec charged over $62m bribery
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 17 DEC 2019   11:51AM

Former Goldman Sachs managing director Tim Leissner has been charged with bribery in relation to the high profile 1MDB sovereign wealth scandal.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has brought charges against Leissner for allegedly engaging in a corruption scheme, through which he obtained millions by paying bribes to government officials to secure contracts for Goldman Sachs.

Leissner, who is married to fashion designer and TV personality Kimora Lee Simmons, has agreed to a settlement that sees him permanently barred from the securities industry.

According to the SEC, in 2012 Leissner started bribing high ranking officials in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi, using a third party intermediary to do so.

One of the sovereign wealth funds Leissner did business with was the 1Malaysia Development Berhard (1MDB), a Malaysian government owned investment fund that was famously misappropriated by Low Taek Jho (Jho Low).

The SEC alleges that bribes to Malaysian officials enabled Goldman Sachs to obtain lucrative business, including underwriting a US$6.5 billion bond offering for 1MDB.

The SEC order found that Leissner received more than $62 million (US$43 million) for his role in facilitating the bribe scheme.

"Individual conduct lies at the heart of all bribery schemes," said Charles Cain, chief of the SEC enforcement division's FCPA Unit.

"Here, Leissner abused his leadership role at Goldman Sachs by engaging in a massive bribery scheme targeting the highest levels of two foreign governments in order to bring in lucrative business to the firm and enrich himself."

Leissner consented to the SEC's order finding that he violated the anti-bribery, internal accounting controls, and books and records provisions of the federal securities laws and agreed to be permanently barred from the securities industry.

He will have to pay a penalty of $62 million (US$43.7 million), which has been partially offset by amounts already paid in relation to parallel criminal action taken against Leissner by the US Department of Justice.

Read more: SECGoldman SachsTim Leissner1Malasia Development BerhardAbu DhabiCharles CainKimora Lee Simmons
