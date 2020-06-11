NEWS
Executive Appointments
Former Fidelity wholesale head joins Sydney boutique
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 11 JUN 2020   12:22PM

Former head of wholesale sales for Fidelity's Australian business has joined a Sydney managed accounts provider as it looks to expand its customised SMA offering with independent financial advisers.

Andrew Mathie has joined Atticus Wealth as its head of distribution.

Atticus Wealth was founded in 2015 and currently provides SMAs to two financial planning groups Australian Financial Planning Group (AFPG) and Keystone Wealth. Atticus' off-the-shelf SMAs are currently offered through HUB24 and Macquarie platforms and have about $400 million in assets.

Mathie's arrival at the company in March comes as it looks to expand into customised, white-labelled SMAs to independent advisers across the country.

"Clearly there has been a structural shift out of institutional licensees towards IFAs. Managed accounts were growing pre-COVID but they have become even more important for advisers since then," Mathie said.

He said Atticus can help IFAs through its commercial agreements with platforms and fund managers, via its investment committee in conducting due diligence on manager selection (which the licensees do themselves) for SMAs. He said Atticus can also fast-track the process of implementing SMAs from the usual two or three years to just 12 months.

"In setting up new SMAs, we work with advice businesses to clarify their investment philosophy, develop an investment strategy and assist them in building a portfolio. They will be responsible for identifying and choosing the underlying managers where we can help with due diligence," he said.

Atticus has a portfolio manager based in Melbourne and an investment committee member based in Queensland.

Mathie said the solution will be particularly attractive to smaller advice firms.

"Small businesses have recognised the need to reset their cost base and that has just been magnified in the recent months with COVID," he said.

Mathie was Fidelity International's Australian head of wholesale sales, reporting to managing director Alva Devoy, for nearly two years before leaving in August 2019.

Fidelity, in February, filled Mathie's role by hiring Simon Glazier, who was Ellerston Capital's head of intermediated distribution and marketing since 2015.

