Former Dover adviser banned

The corporate regulator handed down a six-year ban from providing financial services to a Melbourne-based financial adviser for failing to provide appropriate advice.

Ashok Sherwal advised clients in need of cash to replace their existing insurance and superannuation products with new ones so he could receive advice fees and insurance commissions.

He then used some of the fees and commissions he received to make cash payments to these clients.

In addition, Sherwal failed to obtain complete and accurate client information, or base his judgement on his clients' relevant circumstances resulting in their superannuation balances eroding.

He also did not comply with the additional disclosure requirements when providing product switching advice.

The conduct occurred while Sherwal was an authorised representative of Wealth & Risk Management from 22 July 2015 to 4 May 2016 and Dover Financial Advisers from March 6 to 23 October 2017.

ASIC found that Sherwal misunderstood the best interests duty requirements and could not follow proper advice processes.

"Mr Sherwal prioritised his own interests above those of his clients, and he did not exercise the degree of professionalism and judgement demanded of financial advisers. ASIC also found that Mr Sherwal is not a fit and proper person due to his serious lack of professionalism and judgement," ASIC said in a statement.

Earlier this year, ASIC ordered Dover Financial Advisers and its founder Terry McMaster to pay over $1.4 million in penalties by the Federal Court of Australia.