Regulatory
Former adviser charged over fabricated information
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 5 MAR 2021   12:43PM

The former financial adviser, who has previously worked for Westpac, Fortnum Private Wealth and Libertas Financial Planning, was charged with 16 offences related to fabricating evidence with hopes ASIC would stop looking into him.

Ezzat Daniel Nesseim was a financial adviser from August 2006 to March 2018. During that time, he was an executive business financial adviser at Westpac before becoming an authorised representative of Fortnum Private Wealth and finally an authorised representative of Libertas Financial Planning.

Nesseim appeared before Downing Centre Local Court on March 2, charged with 16 offences including dishonest conduct, fabricating evidence and providing false information to ASIC.

He previously ran Smart Financial Strategies and is currently general manager of Accord Partners, which its site describes as a "financial concierge and management office". Accord Partners is operated by Foresight Enterprises, of which Nesseim is the sole director.

He was permanently banned from providing financial services in May 2018 after Nesseim provided three wholesale client certificates to ASIC that were backdated in the hope of ceasing or modifying an investigation the regulator had undertaken.

ASIC alleges that, when questioned over the documents under oath, Nesseim provided false answers, and affirmed a written statement that he knew contained falsehoods.

The regulator alleges that Nesseim also provided fabricated evidence, including doctored emails and purported witness statements as evidence at an ASIC hearing, while also giving false answers and information under oath.

Nesseim was also permanently banned from engaging in credit activities in July 2019, with ASIC finding he was not a fit or proper person.

