Regulatory

Former adviser charged over clients' near $1m loss

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 JUL 2025   12:26PM

A permanently banned former financial adviser has been slapped with multiple charges for allegedly making dishonest representations to potential investors in relation to acquiring shares in his own doomed company.

Donald James Cuthbertson, the founder and director of Professional Wealth Management (PWM), Professional Wealth Management Services (PWMS) and Professional Wealth Investments (PWI) appeared in the Downing Centre Local Court yesterday on six charges of dishonest conduct in relation to a financial product, contrary to s 1041G of the Corporations Act and one charge of the same offence committed by proxy, ASIC said.

The charges allege Cuthbertson made a series of dishonest representations relating to the acquisition of shares in his company, PWM, between 11 December 2018 and 9 October 2019, resulting in losses of at least $850,000 to at least six investors.

In an investor webinar, Cuthbertson claimed that PWM was involved in developing technology for robotic trading across a range of different instruments, including plans to float PWM on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), ASIC stated.

According to ASIC, he was offering redeemable preference shares in PWMS and unlisted shares in PWM, while also promoting a trading course involving contracts-for-difference and dealing in derivatives without a licence.

However, those plans were never fulfilled, and PWMS's Australian financial services licence (AFSL) was cancelled in August 2023, when Cuthbertson was also subsequently permanently banned.

The matter has been adjourned to September 23.

The maximum penalty for each offence of s 1041G is 10 years' imprisonment and/or 4500 penalty units ($945,000).

