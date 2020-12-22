NEWS
Regulatory
Foreign investors face tip offs
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 22 DEC 2020   12:05PM

The government has released a new compliance campaign to crack down on foreign investors purchasing residential property and ensuring they are abiding by the guidelines.

The Tip Off campaign encourages people to send information to the tax office about foreign investors who may be breaking the foreign investment rules or suspected illegal behaviour around the ownership of residential real estate.

Foreign investors wanting to purchase new dwellings, vacant residential land and in some circumstances, established property, must generally apply for foreign investment approval.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said that while the majority of foreign investors comply with the law, Australians expect the government to maintain a high level of enforcement.

"Australia welcomes foreign investment for the significant benefits it provides but the government will continue to ensure that all Australians can have confidence that their interests are being protected when it comes to foreign investment rules for residential real estate," he said.

The campaign follows legislation that introduces higher infringement notice penalties for residential land valued over $5 million to support more effective enforcement, as well as new civil penalties and infringement notices for providing false or misleading information.

For those breaching the foreign investment rules, penalties including large fines or up an imprisonment period of three years may apply. Lower penalties may apply for those coming forward voluntarily.

"Stronger and more flexible enforcement options will ensure that our foreign investment regime is able to respond to emerging risks and global developments," Frydenberg said.

Those who have information about individuals breaking the foreign investment rules can complete an online tip off form or call the Australian Taxation Office hotline.

Foreign investorsJosh FrydenbergAustralian Taxation Office
Christian Super recognised for impact investing
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The $1.8 billion fund has been named the impact asset owner of the year at the Australian Impact Investment Awards.
Almost 3000 advisers gone in 2020
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A total of 2802 financial advisers have departed the industry in 2020, with just 60 new advisers joining, according to Rainmaker analysis of the Financial Adviser Register.
IOOF, BT end platform relationship
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The wealth manager has ended its decade-long relationship with BT, selecting another platform to provide custody and administration services and build a new raft of super and investment products.
Real estate investor chief retires
ELIZA BAVIN
Cromwell Property Group has confirmed that its chief executive will retire after 22 years in the role.
Link to something F5EDSwky