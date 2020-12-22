Foreign investors face tip offs

The government has released a new compliance campaign to crack down on foreign investors purchasing residential property and ensuring they are abiding by the guidelines.

The Tip Off campaign encourages people to send information to the tax office about foreign investors who may be breaking the foreign investment rules or suspected illegal behaviour around the ownership of residential real estate.

Foreign investors wanting to purchase new dwellings, vacant residential land and in some circumstances, established property, must generally apply for foreign investment approval.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said that while the majority of foreign investors comply with the law, Australians expect the government to maintain a high level of enforcement.

"Australia welcomes foreign investment for the significant benefits it provides but the government will continue to ensure that all Australians can have confidence that their interests are being protected when it comes to foreign investment rules for residential real estate," he said.

The campaign follows legislation that introduces higher infringement notice penalties for residential land valued over $5 million to support more effective enforcement, as well as new civil penalties and infringement notices for providing false or misleading information.

For those breaching the foreign investment rules, penalties including large fines or up an imprisonment period of three years may apply. Lower penalties may apply for those coming forward voluntarily.

"Stronger and more flexible enforcement options will ensure that our foreign investment regime is able to respond to emerging risks and global developments," Frydenberg said.

Those who have information about individuals breaking the foreign investment rules can complete an online tip off form or call the Australian Taxation Office hotline.