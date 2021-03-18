NEWS
Regulatory
Foreign exchange brokers banned
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 18 MAR 2021   11:37AM

The corporate watchdog has banned the sole director and four employees of contracts-for-difference and FX broker Forex Capital Trading from providing financial services.

Forex CT chief executive officer, responsible manager and sole director Shlomo Yoshai has been banned for 10 years while its former employees have been banned from former employees for three to six years.

ASIC first initiated civil proceedings in the Federal Court against Forex CT and Yoshai after alleging Forex CT engaged in a system of unconscionable conduct, including the use of high-pressure sales tactics, for example, by offering incentives to encourage clients to transfer more money to Forex.

ASIC noted Yoshai's 10-year ban was a result of his serious lack of understanding and regard for compliance given his role in the business.

Yoshai was involved in Forex CT's breaches of the Corporations Act including failing to do all things necessary to ensure the financial services were provided efficiently, honestly and fairly.

ASIC said Yoshai created a trading floor culture akin to The Wolf of Wall Street where a bell was rung when clients would deposit a sum of money in their trading account and account managers would play "wheel of fortune" and dice games if client deposit targets were met.

The corporate regulator also banned Jarrod Popuard for six years and Benjamin Esler for four-and-a-half years for contributing to the high-pressure sales culture and non-compliance with financial services laws.

ASIC found Popuard made misleading representations to clients of Forex CT while Esler put pressure on Forex CT clients to deposit funds into their trading account and delay or cancel withdrawals to maximise his own remuneration.

Both Popuard and Esler instructed their teams to delay or prevent clients' withdrawal requests and used incentives to encourage clients to deposit funds.

In addition, Huy Minh (Andy) Hoang has been banned for five years and Andrew Tran for three years after both were found to be offering valueless incentives and delaying client withdrawal requests.

Both Hoang and Tran made misleading representations that clients would make profits trading with Forex CT when a CFD is a speculative high-risk investment and told clients they would not benefit from clients depositing funds.

Furthermore, Hoang was found to have provided personal financial advice on CFDs and FX Contracts while not understanding the nature of the products.

Read more: Forex CTASICForex Capital TradingCFDShlomo YoshaiBenjamin EslerHuy Minh HoangJarrod PopuardAndrew Tran
