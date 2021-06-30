Fitzpatricks bolsters Victorian presence

Fitzpatricks Private Wealth has appointed a Victorian regional manager to expand its presence in the state.

Daniel Proietto will step into the position, after most recently working as an independent business consultant, advising investment managers and assisting in client relationship management and business development.

Earlier in his career, Proietto worked at NAB in Custodian Services. He then joined Xplore Wealth in 2008 as sales manager, progressing to the role of national business development manager in 2018.

"Daniel's experience ticks all the boxes of what we were looking for to expand Fitzpatricks' Victorian footprint, but it is his comprehensive approach and heartfelt aptitude to elevate the advice profession that makes Daniel the right person for the job," Fitzpatricks' chief executive Matt Fogarty said.

Fitzpatricks head of business growth Anthony Vaiente added: "Daniel is a natural coach, mentor and leader with a head and heart approach to business, which is what Fitzpatricks is all about.

"He will be a valuable addition to our team in creating successful partnerships with financial advice professionals in Victoria. He brings a proven track record of creating sustainable economic growth for the businesses and advisers he has previously worked with."

Proietto said his focus will be on developing relationships with like-minded Victorian practices.

"Fitzpatricks elite Lead Adviser coaching program, transformational journey and adviser community is unique in the market, and it is my role to provide mentorship and support to practices wishing to explore partnering options with the business," he said.