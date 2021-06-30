NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Fitzpatricks bolsters Victorian presence

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 JUN 2021   12:07PM

Fitzpatricks Private Wealth has appointed a Victorian regional manager to expand its presence in the state.

Daniel Proietto will step into the position, after most recently working as an independent business consultant, advising investment managers and assisting in client relationship management and business development.

Earlier in his career, Proietto worked at NAB in Custodian Services. He then joined Xplore Wealth in 2008 as sales manager, progressing to the role of national business development manager in 2018.

"Daniel's experience ticks all the boxes of what we were looking for to expand Fitzpatricks' Victorian footprint, but it is his comprehensive approach and heartfelt aptitude to elevate the advice profession that makes Daniel the right person for the job," Fitzpatricks' chief executive Matt Fogarty said.

Fitzpatricks head of business growth Anthony Vaiente added: "Daniel is a natural coach, mentor and leader with a head and heart approach to business, which is what Fitzpatricks is all about.

"He will be a valuable addition to our team in creating successful partnerships with financial advice professionals in Victoria. He brings a proven track record of creating sustainable economic growth for the businesses and advisers he has previously worked with."

Proietto said his focus will be on developing relationships with like-minded Victorian practices.

"Fitzpatricks elite Lead Adviser coaching program, transformational journey and adviser community is unique in the market, and it is my role to provide mentorship and support to practices wishing to explore partnering options with the business," he said.

Read more: VictoriaFitzpatricks Private WealthNABDaniel ProiettoAnthony VaienteCustodian ServicesMatt FogartyXplore Wealth
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Chief economist update: Delta variant infects Australian economy
AUSTRAC to face scrutiny
ASIC takes on NAB for fee-for-no service breaches
AUSTRAC investigates NAB, JBWere
Future Fund adds super fund chair
NAB denies underpaying full-time workers
Chief economist update: Confidently sustaining the recovery
APRA approves MLC super takeover
Milford hires from Macquarie
Crestone expands national footprint

Editor's Choice

ASI product development lead exits

KARREN VERGARA
Aberdeen Standard Investments' head of product development and management will leave the firm after nearly 14 years.

360 Capital offloads E&P stake

KANIKA SOOD
360 Capital has sold its entire stake in E&P Financial Group, after its unsuccessful takeover attempt earlier this year.

Saxo Markets names head of asset management

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
As it prepares to bring new solutions to the region, Saxo Markets has named a head of asset management for Asia Pacific.

Adviser ETF use grows

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Financial advisers have increased their adoption of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as demand for access to specific markets surges, new research shows.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Ben Lethborg
Private Business and Family Advisory Partner
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
1

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.