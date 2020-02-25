NEWS
Executive Appointments
First State hires from CBA
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 25 FEB 2020   10:40AM

First State Super has announced the appointment of a new C-suite executive, hiring from Commonwealth Bank.

Jane Couchman has been named as the $105 billion super fund's new chief risk officer, having previously been responsible for leading CBA's global compliance function.

She replaces Suzette Thurman who stepped down from the role last October.

Prior to that Couchman was the global chief operating officer, compliance and head of enterprise compliance at Macquarie Bank.

Couchman was part of the global executive leadership team at the bank for its compliance division and was responsible for driving the division's global strategy.

Prior to Macquarie, Couchman was chief risk officer at BT Financial Group, and before that general counsel at Perpetual.

In her new role at First State Super, Couchman will oversee the funds risk and compliance division and work closely with government regulators to ensure the fund maintains the highest governance standards.

First State Super chief executive, Deanna Stewart, said the funds highest priority is to preserve the trust of its members.

"To do this we must embed a strong governance culture and effectively manage our risk exposure," Stewart said.

"[Couchman] is one of the most respected risk management executives in the financial services sector and we are delighted she will be joining us in this critical role."

Couchman said she believes strongly in First State's purpose and feels aligned to its members first values.

"It's a very exciting time to be joining a fund that is so committed to delivering the best outcome for its members," she said.

Couchman will commence her new role in May.

Read more: First State SuperCBACommonwealth BankJane CouchmanDeanna StewartMacquarie BankSuzette Thurman
