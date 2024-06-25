First Sentier Investors names people, culture lead

First Sentier Investors names people, culture leadBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | TUESDAY, 25 JUN 2024 12:17PM
First Sentier Investors appointed a new chief people and culture officer, commencing in the role this week.
Adele Swan has been acting in the role for the past three months but has now been permanently appointed to the position.
She replaces Melanie King who previously held the role for three years.
Swan, who is based in Edinburgh, has previously held similar roles with abrdn, HSBC and Tesco Bank. Prior to taking on this role, she was First Sentier Investors' global head of talent, leadership and DE&I for the past two years.
First Sentier described her as having "extensive experience in organisational design and development strategies, change management and HR operational delivery, which coupled with a sound understanding of First Sentier Investors and its culture, are all critical elements of the chief people and culture role."
"Adele has been acting chief people and culture officer over the past three months and has over this time demonstrated the dedication, leadership and vision required of this role. She has a deep understanding and passion for talent and the importance of culture in creating a great employee experience," First Sentier Investors chief executive Mark Steinberg said.
"I am very pleased that we have been able to appoint Adele from within the business which showcases the talent and opportunities for progression that exists within our firm."
