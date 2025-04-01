Fink takes private markets to next level

BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink says the fund manager can upend the public-private market divide in the same way it has capitalised on active and passive investing.

In his annual letter to investors, Fink said assets in the form of data centres, ports, power grids, and fast-growing private companies are the assets that will define the future.

"They're in private markets, locked behind high walls, with gates that open only for the wealthiest or largest market participants. The reason for the exclusivity has always been risk. Illiquidity. Complexity. That's why only certain investors are allowed in," he said.

In the past 14 months, BlackRock has made a play in infrastructure and private credit and attempted to make private markets less risky and opaque.

"BlackRock has always had a foot in private markets. But we've been - first and foremost - a traditional asset manager. That's who we were at the start of 2024. But it's not who we are anymore," he flagged.

Early in 2024, BlackRock struck a deal to acquire Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), which owns London's Gatwick Airport, energy pipelines, and about 40 global data centres, for US$12.5 billion.

BlackRock took over Preqin last July for $4.8 billion.

"Our acquisition of Preqin, which closed earlier this year, will add private markets data capabilities to our offering, with an aim to enable more transparency, and ultimately greater investability, within private markets," Fink said.

In late 2024, it acquired private credit manager HPS Investment Partners for US$12 billion.

Fink flagged that these private assets are due for indexation.

"With clearer, more timely data, it becomes possible to index private markets just like we do now with the S&P 500. Once that happens, private markets will be accessible, simple markets," he said.

"Easy to buy. Easy to track. And that means capital will flow more freely throughout the economy. The prosperity flywheel will spin faster, generating more growth - not just for the global economy or large institutional investors, but for investors of all sizes around the world."

Fink reminded investors about BlackRock's acquisition of Barclays Global Investors (BGI) in 2009, which owned iShares, and how naysayers said it "was just a bet on ETFs".

"The industry acted as if you had to pick a side - as though these two approaches were mutually exclusive. Our BGI acquisition was rooted in a belief that they weren't," he said.

"When we combined active and index strategies under one roof, we gave investors something they'd never had before: the freedom to blend strategies seamlessly. ETFs stopped being purely passive. Instead, they became essential building blocks for creating any type of portfolio - active, index, or a combination of both. Diversification became easier. Fees got lower."

Now, Fink added, "we see an opportunity to do for the public-private market divide what we did for index vs. active."

Looking further afield, Fink predicts that tokenised funds "will become as familiar to investors as ETFs". But this is contingent on solving the identity verification problem.

"Trade venues like NYSE and MarketAxess manage to do the same for buying and selling securities. But tokenised assets won't run through those traditional channels, meaning we need a new digital identity verification system," he said, using India as an example whereby identifications are verified with smartphones.

"The takeaway is clear. If we're serious about building an efficient and accessible financial system, championing tokenisation alone won't suffice. We must solve digital verification, too."