Finfluencers bridge financial advice gap

One year since ASIC forced finfluencers to obtain a general advice licence or else, finfluencers playing by the rules are reaching financially illiterate and disengaged Australians in a way that traditional advice has failed to.

Finfluencers backed by established advice firms could be the antidote to the crippling advice gap, which according to Investment Trends affects 12.4 million Australians thanks to the steep cost of hiring an adviser, calculated at $2070 on average just for limited advice.

The advice gap is widest among adults aged 18-34. It is precisely this cohort that finfluencers such as Victoria Devine, host of She's on the Money podcast with a following of 172,000 on Instagram, have been able to tap into.

Guideway chief executive Alex Aracas says the company's engagement with Natasha Etschmann, who has 43,600 followers, dovetailed with its ambition of making quality advice more accessible and affordable.

With a shrinking adviser population, Aracas says they are hard pressed to meet the demand for personal advice, let alone education.

"As the demand for advice and education increases, we believe it will be unlikely that practices will have this time or imperative to invest to build a compliant self-sustaining education or general advice service," he says.

"At the same time, we can see from the engagement levels with finfluencers that this emerging channel is highly valued by consumers. It's clear consumers want information and education, and the service providers that would historically provide these services have not done so yet, creating this opportunity."

After launching Life Sherpa nearly 10 years ago, founder and chief executive Vince Scully recently linked with Devine, Queenie Tan with 117,000 followers, and creator and host of My Millennial Money Glen James. Phil Muscatello, the host of Shares for Beginners, also sits under Life Sherpa's umbrella.

"Expanding to collaborate with others was a logical extension," Scully says.

"The question is, how do I satisfy my monitoring and supervision obligations as an AFSL holder and still meet the spontaneity and authenticity that you need in social media?"

As a result, content has become paramount to the firm's operations.

"We can either amplify our content or [the finfluencer's] content. We collaborate in a sense that one plus one becomes three. [Recently,] in our studio, we had Queenie, Victoria, and I record a combined episode for She's on the Money. Collaboration around events and content brings a greater variety; the more voices you have, the better," Scully explains.

Since its crackdown, ASIC said in a statement to Financial Standard it has identified "14 finfluencers that have gained the relevant authorisations to provide financial or credit services by obtaining either their own AFS licence or obtaining status as an authorised rep or corporate authorised representative of an AFS licensee or Australian Credit Licensee."

While this might seem like a small pool, their breadth and depth of influence is deep.

James launched his podcast in 2018 well before the term "finfluencer" was thrown around.

"Someone who's listening to Victoria Devine might not listen to me, because I'm not their style. So, I don't actually have competitors. Every podcast host has a different style, a different way of doing a show. When I had my own financial planning business, I knew that there was enough work for everyone," he says.

Adele Martin, founder of My Money Buddy and The Savings Squad Podcast, points to Molly Benjamin, founder of the Ladies Finance Club, who joined forces with a financial adviser, as a good example of how advisers can work with finfluencers in a referral capacity in the same way as an accountant or mortgage broker.

"A finfluencer is a great centre of influence because they have put in effort and spent hours building up trust with their audience. When they refer an adviser, that adviser then gains that trust," Martin says.

"Thirty-plus years ago, fitness was something done in the back shed, and it wasn't a cool thing. But now, it has become mainstream and we're seeing that with money. And social media is a big reason for that."

The impact of finfluencers is obviously good not only for that audience, but for the profession, Scully says, because they are being exposed to the benefits of making the right financial decision.

"Ultimately that will lead to requiring advice. So, the challenge for the industry or the profession then is how do we deliver that?" Scully says.