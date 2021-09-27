Financial Standard launches weekly podcast

Financial Standard is expanding its media offering with a new weekly podcast for financial advisers, investment managers and super fund trustees.

In addition to discussing the week's biggest news, the podcast will feature interviews with industry thought leaders and wealth management experts as well as insights from winners and awardees of Financial Standard's Power50 and Investment Leadership Awards.

The first episode, which is out now, features Financial Standard editor Jamie Williamson in conversation with Association of Financial Advisers general manager, policy and professionalism Phil Anderson, discussing the future of financial advice in Australia.

"We're really excited to launch this podcast as another avenue to have important, in-depth conversations that complement our existing offerings," Williamson said.

The associate editors of Financial Standard's stable of journals, including FS Advice, FS Super, FS Private Wealth, FS Managed Accounts and FS Sustainability, will regularly co-host the podcast alongside Williamson.

The expert analysis of the Rainmaker Information research team will also be leveraged to bring listeners comprehensive and informed insights.

It is exciting to finally connect the experts behind this research with our readers through this fast-growing media platform," Rainmaker Group executive director of media and publisher, Michelle Baltazar said.

"We're very pleased to once again have the support of NOVA Entertainment, which have been instrumental in the launch of our Money magazine weekly podcast in July."

The Financial Standard podcast is available on the NOVA Entertainment platform, Apple Podcasts, the Google Play store, Spotify and all major podcast platforms.