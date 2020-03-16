NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Regulatory
Financial regulators poised for action
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  MONDAY, 16 MAR 2020   12:26PM

Australia's financial regulators stand ready to take a range of actions to ensure the effective operation of financial markets, including the relaxation of some regulatory requirements and the acceleration of outstanding customer remediation.

As COVID-19 impacts global financial markets, Australia's regulators have outlined plans to ensure the local system continues to operate to the best of its capability.

Corporate regulator ASIC is kicking off the action, using its market integrity powers to limit the amount of trades allowed to be executed each day by the big players in the equity market.

Directions issued under its market integrity rules will reduce the number of trades allowed by "a number of large equity market participants" by 25% from the levels they executed on Friday (March 13), until further notice.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

ASIC said the steps were put in place to ensure the resilience of Australia's equity markets as COVID-19 continues to spook investors. According to the regulator, trading volumes have hit record highs over the last fortnight.

While ASIC said the nation's markets had "been strong and resilient", it said the pre-emptive action was required to maintain those "high standards".

"Australia's equity markets have seen exponential increases in the number of trades executed, with a particularly large increase in trades last Friday, 13 March," ASIC said.

While ASIC confirmed the day of intense trading didn't impact market operations, it pointed out the "significant backlog" of work required to be undertaken over the weekend by the exchanges and trading participants.

"If the number of trades executed continues to increase, it will put strain on the processing and risk management capabilities of market infrastructure and market participants," ASIC said.

The regulator said it did not expect the new limit to impact the ability of retail customers to execute trades, and added it would continue to monitor market conditions "closely", confirming it would take action to keep markets fair and orderly.

ASIC's action comes as the Council of Financial Regulators - which includes APRA and the Reserve Bank - said the regulators and government were working closely together to help ensure the availability of credit to households and businesses, and the effective operation of Australia's financial markets.

The CFR said that while Australia's financial structure is resilient, and the funding position of the banking system is strong, regulatory initiatives were still required to support markets. As such, the CFR said the regulators were looking into how the timing of their interventions could be adjusted to allow institutions to "concentrate on their businesses and assist their customers".

The council said both ASIC and APRA will provide relief or waivers from regulatory requirements "where warranted". The relaxed requirements will include the cessation of requirements on listed companies associated with secondary capital raisings, annual general meetings and audits.

ASIC will also work with financial institutions in an effort to "further accelerate" the payment of outstanding remediation to customers.

"The members of the Council of Financial Regulators remain in close contact with one another and with the Australian Government and their international peers," the council said.

"The council will have its regular quarterly meeting on Friday March 20 at which the impact of COVID-19 on the financial system will be further discussed.

"The council and the Australian Treasurer are also holding teleconferences at least weekly."

Read more: ASICAPRACFRAustralian GovernmentAustralian Treasurer
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC turns up the heat on enforcement
Nowra man lies to ASIC, jailed
Consultation on mortgage broker best interests duty opens
Status quo not option for remuneration: APRA
Early access to super scheme results in permanent ban
Lack of independence must be made clear: ASIC
Shape up on climate change risk: APRA
APRA introduces annual stress-testing
CBA in court over RC case studies
Sunsuper Labor donations rile Bragg
Editor's Choice
Former ANZ Wealth investment chief exits
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former chief investment officer for ANZ Wealth has left the business as part of the extensive job losses announced last week.
Financial regulators poised for action
HARRISON WORLEY
Australia's financial regulators stand ready to take a range of actions to ensure the effective operation of financial markets, including the relaxation of some regulatory requirements and the acceleration of outstanding customer remediation.
Aussie ETF industry contracts
ALLY SELBY
Australian ETFs lost $2 billion in February as the industry contracted for the first time in more than a year amid fears of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic.
Panic selling to do more damage: Ord Minnett
ELIZA BAVIN
Panic selling, which is taking global markets by storm, is likely to do more damage as it spreads across asset classes, according to latest Ord Minnett research.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something WPaiU2u0