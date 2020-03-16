Financial regulators poised for action

Australia's financial regulators stand ready to take a range of actions to ensure the effective operation of financial markets, including the relaxation of some regulatory requirements and the acceleration of outstanding customer remediation.

As COVID-19 impacts global financial markets, Australia's regulators have outlined plans to ensure the local system continues to operate to the best of its capability.

Corporate regulator ASIC is kicking off the action, using its market integrity powers to limit the amount of trades allowed to be executed each day by the big players in the equity market.

Directions issued under its market integrity rules will reduce the number of trades allowed by "a number of large equity market participants" by 25% from the levels they executed on Friday (March 13), until further notice.

ASIC said the steps were put in place to ensure the resilience of Australia's equity markets as COVID-19 continues to spook investors. According to the regulator, trading volumes have hit record highs over the last fortnight.

While ASIC said the nation's markets had "been strong and resilient", it said the pre-emptive action was required to maintain those "high standards".

"Australia's equity markets have seen exponential increases in the number of trades executed, with a particularly large increase in trades last Friday, 13 March," ASIC said.

While ASIC confirmed the day of intense trading didn't impact market operations, it pointed out the "significant backlog" of work required to be undertaken over the weekend by the exchanges and trading participants.

"If the number of trades executed continues to increase, it will put strain on the processing and risk management capabilities of market infrastructure and market participants," ASIC said.

The regulator said it did not expect the new limit to impact the ability of retail customers to execute trades, and added it would continue to monitor market conditions "closely", confirming it would take action to keep markets fair and orderly.

ASIC's action comes as the Council of Financial Regulators - which includes APRA and the Reserve Bank - said the regulators and government were working closely together to help ensure the availability of credit to households and businesses, and the effective operation of Australia's financial markets.

The CFR said that while Australia's financial structure is resilient, and the funding position of the banking system is strong, regulatory initiatives were still required to support markets. As such, the CFR said the regulators were looking into how the timing of their interventions could be adjusted to allow institutions to "concentrate on their businesses and assist their customers".

The council said both ASIC and APRA will provide relief or waivers from regulatory requirements "where warranted". The relaxed requirements will include the cessation of requirements on listed companies associated with secondary capital raisings, annual general meetings and audits.

ASIC will also work with financial institutions in an effort to "further accelerate" the payment of outstanding remediation to customers.

"The members of the Council of Financial Regulators remain in close contact with one another and with the Australian Government and their international peers," the council said.

"The council will have its regular quarterly meeting on Friday March 20 at which the impact of COVID-19 on the financial system will be further discussed.

"The council and the Australian Treasurer are also holding teleconferences at least weekly."