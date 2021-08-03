NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Financial Masterplan advisers banned

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 3 AUG 2021   11:49AM

ASIC banned two Gold Coast-based financial advisers for five years after they were found to have placed clients in inappropriate superannuation and insurance products.

The corporate regulator believes Trent Allan and Fabrizio Urrutia were not adequately trained or competent to provide financial services and thus were not compliant with financial services laws.

Allan and Urrutia were authorised representatives of Financial Masterplan from 24 June 2016 until 25 May 2021 and were involved in the activities of Vision Wealth Group, a corporate authorised representative of Financial Masterplan.

Vision Wealth established a website to attract clients by helping them find their lost super through the ATO's free service with Allan and Urrutia then using the results to provide clients with superannuation consolidation and insurance advice.

Both advisers provided advice, and in some cases ongoing advice, without an adequate fact find of the client's needs and objectives.

"In many cases, they did not make adequate enquiries about their clients' existing superannuation and insurance products. Their advice also failed to provide appropriate reasoning for recommending the replacement of existing products," ASIC said in a statement.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

ASIC found Allan and Urrutia failed to act in the best interests of their clients while providing advice and prioritised their own interests. Advice documents that compared the existing and recommended products were also found to be misleading.

Both adviser's bans have been recorded on ASIC's Financial Advisers Register and the Banned and Disqualified Persons Register.

Read more: Financial MasterplanFabrizio UrrutiaTrent AllanVision Wealth GroupDisqualified Persons RegisterFinancial Advisers Register
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Former adviser hit with three-year ban
Former adviser cops eight-year ban
FASEA schedules remaining 2020 exam dates
ASIC bans financial adviser
ASIC hits former Westpac, NAB, YBR adviser with permanent ban
Adviser banned over theft from deceased estate
FS Power50 announces most influential advisers
Advice licensees hit with $1500 levy
Major ASIC project finds serious financial advice concerns
Advisers to foot $24m bill

Editor's Choice

Rest closes basic cash option

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
The industry fund will close its basic cash option on August 13, as it sees returns dry up.

CPP Investments APAC lead to depart

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:32PM
The head of Asia Pacific for the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has been promoted, with a replacement yet to be confirmed.

Centrepoint names chief executive

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
A former BT Financial Group executive will take the reins of Centrepoint Alliance from today.

Six Park lowers minimum investment to $2k

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:09PM
Robo adviser Six Park has lowered its minimum investment to just $2000, down from the $10,000 minimum it had at the start of 2020.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.