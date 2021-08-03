Financial Masterplan advisers banned

ASIC banned two Gold Coast-based financial advisers for five years after they were found to have placed clients in inappropriate superannuation and insurance products.

The corporate regulator believes Trent Allan and Fabrizio Urrutia were not adequately trained or competent to provide financial services and thus were not compliant with financial services laws.

Allan and Urrutia were authorised representatives of Financial Masterplan from 24 June 2016 until 25 May 2021 and were involved in the activities of Vision Wealth Group, a corporate authorised representative of Financial Masterplan.

Vision Wealth established a website to attract clients by helping them find their lost super through the ATO's free service with Allan and Urrutia then using the results to provide clients with superannuation consolidation and insurance advice.

Both advisers provided advice, and in some cases ongoing advice, without an adequate fact find of the client's needs and objectives.

"In many cases, they did not make adequate enquiries about their clients' existing superannuation and insurance products. Their advice also failed to provide appropriate reasoning for recommending the replacement of existing products," ASIC said in a statement.

ASIC found Allan and Urrutia failed to act in the best interests of their clients while providing advice and prioritised their own interests. Advice documents that compared the existing and recommended products were also found to be misleading.

Both adviser's bans have been recorded on ASIC's Financial Advisers Register and the Banned and Disqualified Persons Register.