Financial literacy in Australia drops by almost 10%

New data has revealed that more than a third of Australians are financially illiterate.

Greater Bank and the University of Newcastle surveyed 575 women and 536 men aged from 18-90 years.

The joint report titled: Financial Wellbeing and General Life Satisfaction in Australia revealed respondents answered 61.69% of the five financial literacy questions.

The data suggests an almost 10% drop in financial literacy since the federal government's 2021 Australian Financial Capability Survey reported that 68% of respondents were financially literate.

The survey further reported that women had higher levels of financial illiteracy, 53.77% were literate compared to men 70.19%.

Women aged 18-24 were most likely to have a household budget, 50% while men in the same cohort were lower at 31%.

However, among those aged 25-54 years, men were generally more likely to have a household budget compared to women.

Men were also generally more likely to have financial goals compared to women although this relationship was inversed for the 18-24 age category.

This suggests that while younger men have higher levels of financial literacy, they are less likely than women to apply their financial knowledge to make good financial decisions.

University of Newcastle professor of accounting and finance Christina Boedker said the results from a nationwide survey clearly showed the benefits of financial literacy.

"We found that just 66% of Australians can be classed as financially literate. Only around one in four people answered all five financial literacy questions correctly, she explained.

Boedker added that with rising living costs and high-interest rates, the importance of having higher levels of financial literacy, backed up by financial planning activities such as having a household budget or setting longer-term savings goals, is as important as ever.

The report also revealed that 13.4% of Australians have received financial hardship assistance within the last 12 months.

A total of 43% of respondents between 18-24 said that they could not meet their debt obligations, on average, women were marginally better able to meet their debt obligations than men.

The report found that men aged 25 years and above had a higher number of credit cards and personal loans compared to women of the same age.

In terms of financial autonomy, the survey showed that younger adults have significantly lower levels of financial autonomy compared to all other age categories.

Unsurprisingly, adults with zero or negative income reported the lowest levels of financial autonomy compared to all other income categories.

The average level of financial satisfaction for all respondents was 6.14 on a 10-point scale.

Women reported lower levels of financial satisfaction compared to men, specifically those aged 18-24, 25-35 and 35-44 years.

Men above 25 years were more willing to take financial risks, especially younger men between 25-34 years.

Meantime, individuals who owned a home, were married, and had children reported greater financial satisfaction, compared to those who were not home owners, unmarried and childless.

The survey concluded the higher a person's financial literacy, the less likely that person is to experience financial hardship but the higher a person's financial literacy, the lower that person's financial satisfaction.

'The 'ignorance is bliss' effect could explain in this regard, with those knowing more about their financial situation more likely to experience greater dissatisfaction with that situation," it said