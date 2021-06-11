NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Fidelity changes up global equities team

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 11 JUN 2021   12:41PM

Fidelity's lead portfolio manager for global equities strategies has resigned.

Amit Lodha will cede portfolio management responsibilities for funds including the Fidelity Global Equities fund, which is offered to Australian investors, after over a decade at the helm.

His portfolio management responsibilities will end June 30, but he will stay on as a senior adviser until September 2021 to help with the transition, according to Morningstar Australasia, which put funds managed by Lodha under review following the leadership change.

"Going forward the strategy will have a new co-portfolio manager structure. As Lodha's replacement, Fidelity has hired an experienced lead portfolio manager, who is expected to commence in September 2021, as well as appointed Oliver Trimingham as co-portfolio manager," Morningstar said.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

"Given the significant change in portfolio management responsibilities, we have placed the Fidelity Global Equities strategy Under Review. A formal review will be undertaken in the coming weeks and our updated view will be published soon after."

Fidelity International's Global Emerging Markets fund took out the emerging markets category at Financial Standard's 2021 Investment Leadership Awards.

Read more: ReviewFidelity Global EquitiesMarketsAmit LodhaMorningstar AustralasiaFidelity InternationalFinancial StandardInvestmentOliver Trimingham
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

MAX Award winners crowned
Macquarie sweeps Investment Leadership Awards
Interprac grows advice network
Advisers jump onto paraplanning platform
GAM hires from BlackRock
Pengana Capital distribution executive exits
Asendium launches swift SOA solution
Former adviser charged with stealing $3.3m
Super funds hunt for co-investment deals
LGIAsuper reveals post-merger executive, board lineup

Editor's Choice

Fidelity changes up global equities team

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:41PM
Fidelity's lead portfolio manager for global equities strategies has resigned.

Aware Super awards $30bn mandate

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:36PM
Aware Super has appointed an index solutions provider to take care of its passive equity and fixed income mandates.

State Street launches dedicated crypto, blockchain business

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:28PM
As an increasing number of institutions allocate to cryptocurrency and explore blockchain solutions, State Street is launching a dedicated digital finance division, appointing the current head of global markets to lead it.

ASX invests in GROW Inc

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:32PM
ASX has acquired a minority stake in fast-growing superannuation administrator GROW Inc.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Karyn West

MANAGING DIRECTOR
APOSTLE FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Apostle Funds Management managing director Karyn West believes in putting her money where her mouth is. She invests in every product she sells, and she's built a career out of fearlessly backing herself. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.