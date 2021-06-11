Fidelity changes up global equities team

Fidelity's lead portfolio manager for global equities strategies has resigned.

Amit Lodha will cede portfolio management responsibilities for funds including the Fidelity Global Equities fund, which is offered to Australian investors, after over a decade at the helm.

His portfolio management responsibilities will end June 30, but he will stay on as a senior adviser until September 2021 to help with the transition, according to Morningstar Australasia, which put funds managed by Lodha under review following the leadership change.

"Going forward the strategy will have a new co-portfolio manager structure. As Lodha's replacement, Fidelity has hired an experienced lead portfolio manager, who is expected to commence in September 2021, as well as appointed Oliver Trimingham as co-portfolio manager," Morningstar said.

"Given the significant change in portfolio management responsibilities, we have placed the Fidelity Global Equities strategy Under Review. A formal review will be undertaken in the coming weeks and our updated view will be published soon after."

Fidelity International's Global Emerging Markets fund took out the emerging markets category at Financial Standard's 2021 Investment Leadership Awards.