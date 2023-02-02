Newspaper icon
Federal Reserve increases rates 25bp

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 2 FEB 2023   12:37PM

The US Federal Reserve has increased its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, the smallest move since March last year.

The quarter-point increase shifted rates to 4.75% from 4.5%.

In making the announcement the Fed signaled more rate rises could be expected in the coming month.

The expectation is another 25bp increase in March which will drive rates to a peak of 5%.

The Federal Reserve explained inflation has eased somewhat but remains elevated.

"The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2% over the longer run," it said.

"The Committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2% over time."

"I see no signs yet that the Fed is open to 2023 rate cuts," commented Brandywine global portfolio manager Bill Zox.

"I'm not sure the Fed is even trying for a soft landing. While they would never say so, they might prefer the restorative aspects of a recession and a proper bear market."

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia said the markets did have some response, explaining US shares are higher, US bond yields fell, and major currencies are up against the US Dollar.

The promised increases were elevated by Scion Capital founder Michael Burry who, on the eve of the Fed's meeting, tweeted "Sell."

The potential warning to investors hits as the US continues to fend off a forecasted recession.

