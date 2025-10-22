For much of the past year or so, there has been a great deal of focus on the superannuation industry and its processing of insurance claims, largely owing to immense delays at some of the largest institutions.

Stories have emerged of the likes of AustralianSuper and Cbus delaying paying claims to beneficiaries, sometimes by as much as four years. And it's not only a failure of their duty to members, but a failure of their systems.

In March, ASIC's claims handling report found 78% of delays were caused by processing issues within the trustees' control. Just 48% of claims were paid within 90 days. The most horrifying finding? A trustee that took over 500 days to pay a claim to a grieving widow and failed to respond to her financial hardship concerns.

In November 2024, ASIC launched proceedings against Cbus, having found that thousands of claimants waited more than 12 months for a benefit to be paid. It also alleged that Cbus was well aware of the scale of delays but did not report the issue to ASIC in a timely manner and, when it did, allegedly misled the regulator as to whether the issue was ongoing.

Also in November 2024, AustralianSuper paid $4.2 million in remediation to about 7000 beneficiaries whose claims took longer than the fund's internal target of four months from receiving the completed claim form. In March 2025, ASIC responded by suing the fund.

"In one case, despite having all the information required to pay the benefit, it took AustralianSuper 1140 days to make the payment; others took 438, 412 and 366 days," ASIC said.

And while delays in payment of death benefits has dominated the news cycle, there's another trend that's emerged in the insurance space that is also worthy of the spotlight - the rapid jump in mental health claims and how long they can take to be settled.

In calendar year 2024, Australian insurers paid out a total of $2.2 billion in mental health claims, according to modelling from the Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) using APRA data.

Mental health is the fastest-growing cause of claims, according to APRA. The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare predicts close to half of all Australians will experience mental ill-health in their lifetime, with four in five worried their mental health could impact their ability to work.

According to TAL, claims for psychological injury and illness are increasing well beyond membership growth and existing product designs aren't adequate for the often-complex nature of these claims.

At TAL alone, in the three years to 2024, total group insurance claims for total permanent disability (TPD) related to mental health grew by 60%, while other causes of claim grew by about 20%. Drivers include greater awareness of insurance inside super, the rising cost of living, understanding and acceptance of mental health conditions, the insurer said.

Still, research by Rainmaker Information found that TPD claims settlements are taking considerably longer than the average death benefit payout.

The growing challenges around the sustainability of TPD insurance and rising claims have led many super funds to increase premiums in recent years, further fuelling sustainability concerns.

Delay, delay, delay

ASIC's review of death benefit claims demonstrated that when members or their grieving loved ones have been at their most vulnerable, super funds have often made matters worse.

Such extensive delays and failure of member services have called into question whether the government should look to be more prescriptive in terms of timeframes for payment.

As it stands, the Life Code, administered by CALI, outlines the timeframe for paying benefits.

For lump sum claims, inclusive of death cover and TPD claims, a decision will be made within six months of the date the claim was received, or the end of any waiting period specified in the policy. Meanwhile, a decision will usually be handed down within two months for income protection claims.

For most Australians, any life cover they hold is usually through their superannuation fund account, which creates two distinct but "complementary" processes in a claim, Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) says.

In the context of an insurance policy held by the trustee, the life insurer will pay the trustee if a death benefit is payable by adding the funds to the deceased member's account. The funds will then be distributed to the assigned beneficiaries.

CSC's group insurer is AIA Australia, and its role involves assessing the validity of a claim to confirm the amount payable.

CSC, on the other hand, identifies and validates eligible beneficiaries, applies discretion if nominations are non-binding or contested, while ensuring everything is in compliance with superannuation law.

Even if an insurer approves a claim, the super fund will still need to complete its trustee processes before making the payment, and CSC aims to fast-track this by running insurer and trustee processes in parallel where possible.

In his experience, Integro Private Wealth director Tim Sullivan says the typical timeframe for processing death benefit claims ranges from two to eight weeks, depending on the complexity and the completeness of the documentation provided.

"Straightforward claims - where the cause of death is clear, documentation is complete, and there are no disputes - can be processed more quickly," Sullivan says.

"However, delays may occur if additional investigation is required or if legal or beneficiary issues arise."

Sullivan says time is needed to confirm the death certificate, validate the policy, and ensure the correct beneficiary is identified, followed by a compliance check with anti-fraud measures and legal obligations.

"If the death occurs within the first two years of the policy, insurers may investigate the original application for misrepresentation," he adds.

However, Viridian Advisory senior financial adviser Shaun Au notes that most super funds aim to process claims within two to six months from notification of death, and further delays can occur as trustees exercise their discretion.

He believes that regularly reviewing binding death benefit nominations (BDBN), beneficiary eligibility, and providing accurate medical disclosure is imperative, but sometimes, if urgent, they should alert the related party to accelerate the process.

"Binding nominations, clean paperwork and no disputes are the biggest accelerators," Au says.

"... alerting the super fund or insurer to any vulnerability or hardship, including mortgage stress, funeral costs, and minor dependents, can also help urge trustees/insurers to expedite and support such cases.

"Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) and industry guidance also recommend prioritising vulnerable claimants and providing extra support for complex family structures or cultural sensitivities. Trustees are also encouraged to provide culturally safe communications and flexible document pathways; remove unnecessary barriers."

Au notes that super funds must provide beneficiaries with written notice within 28 days if more than one party claims the benefit, or if an objection is lodged against the trustee's decision. Assessment and review processes can extend the timeframe, sometimes exceeding 90 days.

In the case of Cbus, more than 10,000 members and claimants of Cbus were impacted by death benefits and TPD insurance claims taking more than 90 days to be processed. At the time, much of the blame was levelled at Cbus' administrator, MUFG Retirement Solutions. While it denied being at fault, it has since reached an undisclosed settlement with Cbus in relation to the delays.

ASIC's review also found delays in many cases where all the necessary and correct documentation had been provided.

CSC head of governance and support Jarred Brown says management of death benefits goes beyond money and assets, often proving to be an "incredibly difficult time" for those who have lost their loved ones.

"Hence, it is important to rigorously - and swiftly - process these claims when received," Brown says.

"While there are sometimes factors beyond our control - such as delays in probate, disputes between beneficiaries, or missing documentation - we work closely with families, their representatives and our insurer to keep the process moving.

"We encourage our customers to keep their beneficiary nominations up to date and communicate their intentions with their families to help avoid delays down the track.

"CSC is committed to providing a process that is fast, fair, and compassionate, and we continue to refine our approach in line with industry best practice to better support families at a difficult time."

Emotional toll

When a death benefit claim is denied or delayed, Sullivan says it can feel like a "second loss" to someone already grieving.

"Families may be left confused, angry, or devastated, especially if they were relying on the payout to cover essential costs or secure their future," he says.

"Denials typically stem from policy exclusions, lapsed coverage or misrepresentation. While these are valid from a legal standpoint, the emotional impact cannot be overlooked.

"Insurers have a responsibility to explain decisions clearly, offer pathways for review, and treat every case with dignity. A denied claim should never feel like a closed door - it should feel like a conversation, with empathy at its core."

Additionally, the cause of death is also a "critical factor" in determining eligibility for a payout.

"Most life insurance policies cover natural causes, accidents and illnesses. However, exclusions may apply in cases such as suicide, typically within the first 12-24 months of the policy; death due to criminal activity; death resulting from high-risk activities; and fraudulent claims," Sullivan explains.

"The cause of death plays a significant role in determining whether a death benefit is payable, but this can be a deeply sensitive issue.

"Families may feel overwhelmed or even judged when asked to provide details about how their loved one passed away - especially in cases of suicide, accidents or unexpected medical events.

"While insurers must assess whether the death falls within the policy's coverage, this process should be handled with the utmost care. A respectful approach, free of blame or bureaucracy, helps families feel seen and heard. It's not just about verifying facts - it's about honouring the life that was lost and supporting those left behind."

Sullivan believes insurers can ease this burden by being "proactive, transparent, and compassionate."

"Support services, such as grief counselling or financial planning assistance, can help alleviate some of those pressures. Insurers and advisers should be proactive in offering guidance during this difficult period," he says.

Au says it is not uncommon that a delay or denial forces loved ones to draw down on savings or take on loans or credit cards to cover financial expenses.

"... inability to pay funeral expenses or manage household bills such as mortgage repayment, children's school fees, other personal expenses," Au adds.

"Prolonged uncertainty compounds grief; emotional hardship and distress stems from unclear communication or unresolved disputes."

Mental health claims spike

In relation to TPD claims, mental health has risen to be a central issue for many life insurers.

And while some have gone out of their way to assist those who disclose their mental health condition, most adhere to an industry consensus to screen out any members who have a mental health condition.

Although there isn't a formal definition or guideline that sets out what constitutes a 'blanket mental health exclusion', the Life Code Compliance Committee (Life CCC) generally considers a blanket exclusion to be a broad, automatic application to all policyholders regardless of their individual circumstances.

A recent review of insurers' practices by Life CCC found few insurers are willing to explore alternative ways to manage risks related to individuals with mental health conditions; they're merely defaulting to an exclusion.

AFCA provides administrative services to Life CCC and resolves consumer complaints against life insurers in relation to breaches of the Code.

"... our inquiry found policies that excluded cover for a long list of mental health conditions and others that excluded cover for 'any mental disorder'. These amounted to effective blanket exclusions of mental health conditions," AFCA general manager code compliance and monitoring Prue Monument says.

The purpose of the Life CCC inquiry was to assess how insurers are treating customers who disclose a mental health condition, and whether those customers are being individually assessed.

"Through this inquiry, we have highlighted practices that raise concerns, including the use of broad exclusions, and we have called on the industry to ensure customers are treated fairly and assessed on their individual circumstances," Monument says.

"If people believe disclosure will automatically result in exclusions or declined cover, they may be discouraged from being open about their medical history. That is a risk. This is not a good outcome for either customers or insurers.

"Our view is that insurers should deal with mental health conditions in a fair and responsible way by assessing each customer's circumstances individually. This encourages honest disclosure and leads to outcomes that are more appropriate and sustainable."

The Life CCC does not set industry policy or design products; rather, its role is to monitor compliance with the Life Insurance Code of Practice, she adds.

Product limitations

Monument says she is not aware of life insurers offering products specifically for mental health conditions currently.

That said, Acenda recently launched TPD Severity, a new solution in response to rising claims for certain conditions. Mental health is one of them, with the insurer seeing a 171% increase in claims between 2018 and 2023.

Designed in collaboration with financial advisers, TPD Severity offers more flexibility around existing TPD options, allowing advisers to tailor cover to their clients' individual needs, recognising that no two experiences of mental health issues are the same.

"But the key issue is not about creating separate products for people who disclose mental health conditions but ensuring that customers with mental health conditions are assessed individually and fairly," Monument continues.

"Insurers should be applying risk assessments that take account of a person's particular circumstances, rather than relying on broad exclusions that apply to all mental health conditions."

She also notes that each insurer has its own methods of data collection, but having reliable data is the most important.

"That could mean strengthening existing systems, investing in new technology, or changing internal processes. We are not prescriptive about how this should be done," she says.

"Our focus is on ensuring the industry can collect and use data effectively, particularly in areas like mental health underwriting where transparency is essential."

CALI is worried that safety nets are stretched far too thin, with many Australians concerned they'll slip through the cracks, with chief executive Christine Cupitt previously warning life insurers have a critical role to play to ensure that doesn't happen.

"Higher living costs and the uncertain economic environment have led to increased stress levels and concern about mental health in our community," she says.

"People know that mental health challenges can have a lasting impact on their personal finances due to time off work and the cost of accessing treatment and support."

The situation is reaching a tipping point, she says, with the life insurance industry also under immense pressure.

"Every year we see a growing number of people, particularly younger Australians, leaving the workforce for good due to mental health conditions," Cupitt says.

"This should not be the story of young Australians experiencing mental ill-health. People are being left with little choice but to label themselves totally and permanently disabled, even where the medical evidence shows there is a chance they could return to work."

Overall, the rate of TPD claims for mental health reasons among people in their 30s increased by 732% over the past decade, according to Australia's Mental Health Check Up compiled by KPMG.

But a lump sum payout is unlikely to provide "lasting" financial security for them, meaning more needs to be done on the product design front to ensure sustainability in the years ahead.

"[A lump sum] is a square peg in a round hole and clear evidence that more needs to be done to build a mentally fitter community," Cupitt says.

"Insurers will always be there for the Australians who are most deeply affected by mental ill-health, but we are having to rethink how we better serve customers in the decades ahead."

CALI is now working to develop an industry action plan for mental health, supporting long-term affordability and sustainability while better supporting claimants. This involves a new assessment framework, developed alongside medical experts, to better align disability insurance cover with medical evidence and return-to-work practices.

It said the action plan will provide clarity and transparency to claimants by creating minimum standards for thresholds to better assess mental health claims against; align industry guidance and approaches on disability insurance to other income support systems in Australia; clarify the purpose of the insurance type; and set principles that can help achieve genuine indemnification for financial loss of customers.

"Australia is in the middle of a national mental health crisis, and we need to set clear, evidence-based guidance about the support life insurers provide," Cupitt says.

"Insurers will always be there to help Australians with severe conditions that prevent them from working, but like the NDIS or workers' compensation schemes, we can't be the answer for every case."