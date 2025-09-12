FEATURE: Back in action

As the old saying goes, 'you've got to spend money to make money.' And, as equity markets continue their strong run and global uncertainty calms, geared strategies have been making a comeback.

But for those thinking a geared strategy is a good way to make a quick buck, it's actually far more of a long-term play.

As Andrew Saikal-Skea, founder of Saikal-Skea Financial Advice, tells it, gearing - and specifically the use of margin loans - was a popular method of investing pre-Global Financial Crisis (GFC).

The problem that arose was many investors were taking out margin loans and investing the money into only a handful - if that - of major stocks. So, in the event that one or more of those stocks lost value, so too did the investor and the debt stacked up.

"Margin lending had two major elements that were highly problematic. One was that the interest rates to pay back on the loan were usually quite high," he says.

"The other issue was, if you're a really high-income earner or have other money sitting on the sideline, you can typically meet the margin calls, but for a lot of people, they didn't have enough money outside of the margin loan facility. What they would end up doing is then selling stocks at the bottom of the market, which is the worst possible thing you could do."

Saikal-Skea says he avoids the use of margin loans as much as possible, as the risk is too high for most clients.

"I spend a lot of time now, when we eventually see margin loans pop up, unwinding them more than anything else," he says.

Saikal-Skea says when he deals with clients who are looking to take on more risk, his preference is to suggest using equity that the client already has built up in their home to invest.

"This is far more popular with our clients. So, for example, someone has a million-dollar house with a $400,000 mortgage left on it, and they say, 'we have over $600,000 of equity here, I'd like to do something more productive with that from an investment perspective', what we might then find is that they can do an equity release," he explains.

"The benefit with that is the interest rate payable is typically a lot less because it's secured against the home and it's not linked to any particular stocks. So, you don't have the margin calls that you have with the margin loan."

While Saikal-Skea acknowledges there is still inherent risk with this approach, advisers and their clients can also take advantage of a tax loophole.

"There's risk there, but that's something that's quite popular and that feeds into debt recycling," he says.

"That new debt that you've just borrowed is now for investment purposes. So, the difference there is that you still owe $400,000 but now $100,000 of that debt could be tax deductible because it was used for investment purposes."

This is a hugely popular method, particularly with high-net-worth investors, says Jarrod Walter, provisional financial adviser and client service manager at Delta Financial Group.

Delta Financial Group's typical client is a high-income earner with a household income of $400,000 or more, and typically over 50 years of age.

"They are in the last stretch of their working years, have a nice home in Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane and are on their way to paying off their mortgage soon," he explains.

"They usually are reaching out because they are wanting to plan for retirement, focused on finishing work much sooner than most, and continuing their decent lifestyle in retirement which we find most of our clients on average spend around $150,000 per year. They are used to spending this because of their big incomes."

Walter says many of his clients are also focussed on helping their children break into the property market. Many are wanting to build around $3 million in net assets outside of their home, he says, and their superannuation alone is not getting them there.

"They have the risk profile just because they have these big retirement dreams and, while it is a shorter investment time frame, maybe around 10 years, they have the money to back it up, and a large amount of equity in their homes. The only thing they really worry about is cash flow," he says.

"They're used to spending their money, they're used to enjoying their life, especially in Sydney, so we help them with cash flow management."

Much like Saikal-Skea, Walter says his clients also like the tax advantages associated with this strategy. It is the best of both worlds; the client reduced their tax bill and can increase their investment earnings without having to deal with a margin call.

"They're always asking us how they can reduce the tax they pay. Obviously you can add to super as a deductible contribution, that helps. But there's really not that much you can do, besides investing or gearing, where the interest is tax deductible," he says.

While there are obvious benefits to using equity in a home to invest, both Walter and Saikal-Skea agree the strategy only suits a handful of people.

The catch-22

MoneyMind chief research officer Katherine Hunt says there is a bit of a catch-22 when it comes to those who want to boost returns through gearing, and those who actually should.

"Any time you're using someone else's money, it's risky. It doesn't matter what you're doing," she warns.

"The funny thing is that we are really comfortable with using someone else's money to invest in asset classes like property, but the reason for that is because we know we're going to hold those assets for a long time, and we also know that the utility we get out of it is not just the sale price, it's having a house to live in," Hunt says.

"When we look at taking on debt for investments, and it's a liquid asset with daily pricing, or even minutely pricing - share prices change every minute - then it becomes a scarier thing to think about for many people.

"If they get good advice, it can definitely work, because a good adviser will manage the client's emotions more than anything else."

In a research project with Griffith University, Hunt tracked the efficacy of geared strategies, finding the investment timeline is the most important element for retail clients.

"The biggest issue that we found was that gearing really introduces much more sequencing risk at the purchase of the investments," she says.

"When you go into the market, there is massive sequencing risk, and then again on the sale side.

"The reality of that is sequencing risk is always there anyway, right? The chance that all of us invest at the top of the market is pretty high."

It's often said that you could get around this with dollar-cost averaging through a lifetime, something Hunt says is probably 100% true.

"But the reality is that for most clients, they'll probably come to an adviser and say they want to retire in 10 years, and if there's a gearing strategy that goes into play for that retirement date, what you have is almost like a guaranteed sequencing risk at retirement," she says.

While that sequencing risk can be mitigated by remaining invested in the strategy for a longer period of time, it's not always possible when it comes to dealing with clients with different needs throughout their lifetimes.

"For younger clients, it's kind of a catch-22 because younger clients are also the ones who have the time on their side. In theory, if they have a good adviser who manages their emotions and manages the communication with them, they can stay invested, potentially in a geared portfolio for 30 years," she says.

"If they stood the course for 30 years that would eliminate all sequencing risk, mathematically speaking. The reality is they don't, because a 30-year-old doesn't usually have a goal of retirement. They usually have a goal of buying a house or living a good life. They're not going to set and forget, necessarily."

Interest is peaking

Of course, not all investors are unaware of the benefits of gearing while they're young. In fact, Betashares - which launched its Wealth Builder range of geared ETFs around a year and a half ago - decided to launch the products after a young investor raised the idea in a Reddit thread.

"The original kernel of an idea for having a moderately geared, very diversified exposure, came from a Betashares investor who is actually very active on a Reddit chat. And he reached out and said, 'why don't you consider doing this?'," Betashares senior investment strategist Cameron Gleeson says.

Betashares then spent a long time working on the idea, figuring out the appropriate amount of leverage, and how to manage costs and rebalancing. After a while, it became clear it was a good idea.

"We figured out what was the right level of low leverage you can add to give yourself a decent chance of outperforming and still make it meaningful, but without essentially consuming the investor's entire risk budget and pushing them into a level of volatility they're not going to be comfortable with," Gleeson explains.

"So, the idea came from an investor, and it turned out it was a great idea. It took a long time to workshop how that ETF was going to work, but we're really pleased with the results and grateful for the feedback."

Betashares offers three geared strategies in its Wealth Builder range.

The first two launches were geared versions of other popular Betashares ETF offerings, both of which are highly diversified. Gleeson says the products have attracted a lot of interest so far.

The flagship Diversified All Growth Geared Complex ETF, or GHHF, is designed as an all-in-one exposure and has about $94 million funds under management. As at August 12, it's returned over 25% since inception.

"If I'm someone who just wants one simple ETF to provide exposure to both global and Australian equities, this is that solution," Gleeson says.

"Then we've got G200, which is based on our very popular ASX200 ETF, so the same exposure but with that moderate level of leverage. That one is at $14 million, so it hasn't been as popular as the all-in-one solution.

"Then very late last year, we launched GNDQ, which is a geared version of our NASDAQ exposure. And it won't be a surprise that that has performed very well. After less than a year, it's up to $40 million."

To August 12, G200 and GNDQ have returned 20.38% and 28.93% since their respective inceptions.

A few years ahead of Betashares, Russell Investments launched its Geared 120 SMA in 2022. Since, Russell Investments head of multi-asset, APAC James Harwood says it's proved to be a big growth area for its retail business.

"The Geared 120 strategy probably caters for a particular subset of investors, I would say, but one that's done really well since we launched it," Harwood says.

When Geared 120 was launched, he explains, the idea was that it would have a geared return relative to something like the ASX 300.

"We often compare the fund's return to around 1.2 times ASX 300. But we don't want 20% higher volatility, so we want to have that geared exposure without a commensurate increase in volatility," he says.

"If I look at the strategy over three years, it's returned 15.7% and the ASX 300 has returned 13.3% in that same period. So, the fall of volatility is only a little bit higher than the standard ASX 300 and materially lower than 1.2 times."

Harwood says creating a highly diversified SMA was one way that exposure to volatility could be dialled down, while still allowing investors to make the most of the gearing.

The strategy has allocations to Australian shares, international shares, property and infrastructure.

"They are the diversifiers to equities. Some of the allocations that we have to both Aussie shares and international are to managers that have geared strategies. That's where we're getting the geared exposure by allocating to geared strategies," he explains.

"Those geared strategies are typically about 50% geared, so you're getting 150% of the return of that manager's standard fund. It's within those strategies that the borrowing is taking place."

Is it worth the risk?

Hunt says that provided a client is well-advised, there is no reason a geared strategy can't work for them.

"Geared portfolios definitely can far outperform the market, as you would expect, and as anyone with a basic understanding of maths would be able to calculate in their mind in one second, but at the same time, it does have the potential to magnify the losses as well," she says.

But by and large, geared strategies are a solid option for those advisers who are able to manage their client's psychology, Hunt adds.

"Advisers also need to think about their client's risk capacity, which is based on our human capital and our financial capital. And that means, just quantitatively speaking, if there's a market crash and you lost 60% of your net worth, are you going to be sleeping under a bridge or not? So, naturally it makes sense that if a client has a higher net worth, they can withstand that financial shock a bit better,"

she says.

Gleeson says Betashares makes sure to explain the risks associated with gearing to clients but adds that it does all it can to ensure the value of the holdings in a geared strategy never fall below the value of the loan, making them a much safer option than the pre-GFC years.

"Nearly 20 years ago now, before the GFC, a lot of investors at that time would have taken out a margin loan and invested in a single share. When you're holding a single share, rather than an entire basket of the world's equities, the volatility or the riskiness of that position is far higher," he says.

"So, the diversification we have in the geared ETFs is one really good defence to protect us against the risk of anything untoward happening."

In addition, a lower level of gearing also protects investors by taking away some of the risk while still benefitting from an appropriate level of gearing.

"I think two other real advantages of these Wealth Builder ETFs is the lower level of gearing, used together with the exceptionally low interest rates that is paid on the loan within the ETF," Gleeson says.

"A lower level of gearing means the investing experience is much more stable, much less volatile than if you were to use a very high level of gearing. That opens up the ability for investors who can tolerate a slightly elevated level of riskiness to participate."

While gearing can provide higher returns, Saikal-Skea says - as with most things in advice - it really does depend on the client and where they are at in their journey.

"We have clients come to us to say they saw something on YouTube, or heard it on a podcast, and want to know whether they should be doing the same thing, so then it's really about running through everything with them," he says.

"What are they earning? What are their goals and objectives? And they might sit there and realise they don't really need to take that outside risk. If they're on a good track to get where they want to be without taking on that extra stuff, then is it necessary?"

More often, people get more peace of mind from having their house paid off, or having their mortgage completely offset, Saikal-Skea notes.

"That is the lens we're looking through," he says.

"For a lot of people, if the cost is not being able to sleep at night, and they're financially secure anyway, then is it really worth it?"