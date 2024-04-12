FCA issues notices to Link Fund Solutions, Woodford

The Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) investigation into the Woodford Equity Income Fund (WEIF) finds that the failures of Link Fund Solutions (LFS) and "star stock picker" Neil Woodford ultimately led to the fund's demise, leading to the regulator issuing notices.

The regulator blamed Link Group's subsidiary LFS for failing to manage the liquidity of the fund between 31 July 2018 and 3 June 2019, when the fund was suspended.

LFS failed "to act with due skill, care and diligence", the FCA said, adding that it did not properly oversee Woodford Investment Management (WIM) or sufficiently ensure that concerns about liquidity were acted on.

The FCA's final notice to LFS confirms the failings which led to its investigation and subsequent agreement from Link to settle the enforcement case and provide compensation to those affected.

In a separate action, the FCA issued warning notices to fund manager Neil Woodford and WIM proposing to take action against them for their conduct in the management of the fund.

Woodford famously issued a tearful apology on YouTube when he said: "The situation that we were confronted with was that we were seeing a lot of outflow in the portfolio, as a result of that increased level of redemptions what we were seeing was the stock market anticipating that we would have to be selling stocks to meet those redemptions."

FCA alleges that Woodford had "a defective and unreasonably narrow understanding of his responsibilities for managing liquidity risks".

It also alleges that Woodford and WIM failed to ensure that the WEIF's liquidity risk framework was appropriate; respond appropriately to the ongoing deterioration in the fund's liquidity; and maintain a reasonable liquidity profile for the fund.

"The warning notices given to Mr Woodford and WIM are not the FCA's final decisions and both parties have the right to make representations to the Regulatory Decisions Committee. In the event that the FCA makes final decisions, it intends to make its findings public at the appropriate point, but it cannot provide any further detail beyond the warning notice statement at this stage, including about any proposed sanctions," the regulator said.

Last February, UK courts approved a £230 million ($442m) compensation scheme for the victims of WEIF.

FCA joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight Therese Chambers said: "Link Fund Solutions' job was to properly manage the Woodford Equity Income Fund and to protect investors' interests. Their failings led to losses for those trapped in the fund when it was suspended."

"It is right that they compensate investors for the losses that resulted from their failings, and we're pleased that the scheme has started making payments."