FASEA scraps three-month rule

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority is introducing a relief that will allow financial advisers to sit the November examination regardless of their last sitting.

FASEA is proposing to relax the three-month registration requirement in the hope that more advisers will pass the exam prior to the deadline of 1 January 2022.

Financial advisers will be given two opportunities to sit the exam before the end of the current transition period, either being July and November sittings or September and November sittings.

All candidates who have been unsuccessful at any prior sitting can sit the November exam, which will be offered via remote proctoring and at exam venues (subject to COVID protocols).

FASEA will amend the Corporations (Relevant Providers Exam Standard) Determination 2019 to make way for the relief.

It will consult with stakeholders on the proposed amendment to the legislative instrument from July 14.

This amendment will also provide those impacted by the New South Wales lockdown with additional future exam options if required, FASEA said.

The Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER), the exam administrator, will contact the impacted July candidates to provide alternative options for their July sitting.

Some 12 exam sittings have been conducted to date. May exam numbers show that of the 1894 advisers who sat the exam, 69% passed. This is in line with the March results and slightly better than 67% that passed in January.

Overall, 89% of the total 14,850 advisers who sat the exam to date have passed.