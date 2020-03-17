NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Financial Planning
FASEA rethinks CPD, provides exam update
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 17 MAR 2020   12:29PM

FASEA and its exam provider ACER have offered an update on what financial advisers can expect from the FASEA exam amidst the COVID-19 pandemic - taking a wait and see approach.

Meanwhile, financial advisers are also calling for FASEA to reconsider its CPD requirements during the pandemic with many CPD-earning events have been cancelled.

Australian Unity Wealth strategic wealth adviser Adrian Hanrahan shared an email he had sent to FASEA chief executive Stephen Glenfield asking whether FASEA will take a "facilitative approach" to CPD requirements for the for the current year given how many seminars and conferences have been cancelled.

A spokesperson told Financial Standard FASEA is preparing a statement on the issue.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

The spokesperson noted that FASEA does not have effective control over the CPD requirement as FASEA is not a monitoring and enforcing body - rather, it is the requirement of licensees to monitor CPD.

At this stage, the exams scheduled for 2 April 2020 and 7 April 2020 will proceed in all locations with those scheduled to sit the exam promised they'll receive an update if that changes.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

"As a pandemic has now been declared by the World Health Organisation, the Australian government may require large gatherings to be cancelled," FASEA said.

"If this is the case and ACER is required to cancel a test, participant fees for cancelled events will be refunded and/or the event will be offered at an alternative time, as may be appropriate."

The ACER team who administrate the FASEA exam said they are taking precautions including providing staff with sanitising products and gloves.

Supervising staff have also been informed not to work if they have recently travelled to affected countries.

Obviously, financial advisers will not be able to sit the exam if they or a member of their household have travelled overseas within 14 days of the exam, has a confirmed case or has flu like symptoms.

As for those worried about their health or the health of vulnerable loved ones, refunds are promised.

"If you do not wish to attend, the FA Exam Team will provide you with a refund or deferral to a future exam cycle," FASEA said.

Candidates are permitted to sit the exam wearing masks but will have to remove these for identification purposes at registration.

And, the exam provider has cautioned that seating is allocated randomly and candidates will not be removed on request.

Candidates were also reminded that if they present on exam day and complete registration but decide to leave the exam they are not entitled to a refund.

Read more: FASEACPDACERStephen Glenfield
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
More courses get FASEA approval
Life commissions, referral fees still kosher: AFA
Stability needed: Maroney
Advice complaints low: AFCA
Advisers choose remediation over advice
FASEA extension passes
Product provider makes big FASEA promise
Calls for review of advice regulation
FPA partners with Deakin University
Advisers still unclear on referral rules
Editor's Choice
Chi-X continues TraCR roll out
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:13PM
Chi-X has released another tranche of US listed-blue chip company TraCRs to meet demand for local access to US mega cap stocks.
World rolls out stimulus
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:01PM
As Prime Minister Scott Morrison updated Australians about the measures being taken at home to stop the spread of COVID-19, other nations around the world announced their own stimulus packages to cushion the economic burden.
Investment manager criminally charged
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:41AM
The Australian arm of a global investment management company has been charged with breaching client money obligations.
Chief economist update: Australian recession here we come
BENJAMIN ONG  |   11:22AM
As one country after another self-isolates itself to contain the growing COVID-19 pandemic, the likelihood that Australia's 28-year run of growth sans recession will come to an end has increased.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something eb3SG33r