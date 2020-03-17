FASEA rethinks CPD, provides exam update

FASEA and its exam provider ACER have offered an update on what financial advisers can expect from the FASEA exam amidst the COVID-19 pandemic - taking a wait and see approach.

Meanwhile, financial advisers are also calling for FASEA to reconsider its CPD requirements during the pandemic with many CPD-earning events have been cancelled.

Australian Unity Wealth strategic wealth adviser Adrian Hanrahan shared an email he had sent to FASEA chief executive Stephen Glenfield asking whether FASEA will take a "facilitative approach" to CPD requirements for the for the current year given how many seminars and conferences have been cancelled.

A spokesperson told Financial Standard FASEA is preparing a statement on the issue.

The spokesperson noted that FASEA does not have effective control over the CPD requirement as FASEA is not a monitoring and enforcing body - rather, it is the requirement of licensees to monitor CPD.

At this stage, the exams scheduled for 2 April 2020 and 7 April 2020 will proceed in all locations with those scheduled to sit the exam promised they'll receive an update if that changes.

"As a pandemic has now been declared by the World Health Organisation, the Australian government may require large gatherings to be cancelled," FASEA said.

"If this is the case and ACER is required to cancel a test, participant fees for cancelled events will be refunded and/or the event will be offered at an alternative time, as may be appropriate."

The ACER team who administrate the FASEA exam said they are taking precautions including providing staff with sanitising products and gloves.

Supervising staff have also been informed not to work if they have recently travelled to affected countries.

Obviously, financial advisers will not be able to sit the exam if they or a member of their household have travelled overseas within 14 days of the exam, has a confirmed case or has flu like symptoms.

As for those worried about their health or the health of vulnerable loved ones, refunds are promised.

"If you do not wish to attend, the FA Exam Team will provide you with a refund or deferral to a future exam cycle," FASEA said.

Candidates are permitted to sit the exam wearing masks but will have to remove these for identification purposes at registration.

And, the exam provider has cautioned that seating is allocated randomly and candidates will not be removed on request.

Candidates were also reminded that if they present on exam day and complete registration but decide to leave the exam they are not entitled to a refund.