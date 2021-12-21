FASEA defers Standard 3 amendment to ASIC

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority is deferring the amendments to Standard 3 to ASIC because the industry could not agree on a better alternative.

FASEA floated the idea of amending Standard 3 in November, which currently states: "You must not advise, refer or act in any other manner where you have a conflict of interest or duty."

After reviewing 40 submissions, those representing consumer interests said that Standard 3 in its current form is "delivering good consumer outcomes and should be retained".

Industry participants however, said the standard needs to be amended - but could not agree on which alternative should be used.

All participants did agree on addressing conflicts of interest and duty in the Code of Ethics as paramount.

Nineteen out of the 40 voted for Option 1 albeit with revisions.

Option 1 states: "You must only advise, refer or act where you do not have a conflict of interest or duty, being that which could reasonably be expected to induce you to act other than in the client's best interest."

The advice industry has been vocal about the practical issues when applying Standard 3, which had the intent that advisers must not advise, refer or act in any other manner where they have a conflict of interest or duty that is contrary to the client's best interests.

"Given FASEA's imminent wind up and transfer of functions to Treasury and ASIC as at 31 December 2021, FASEA considers it appropriate that any final determination on amendments to Standard 3 be addressed by the Minister in 2022," FASEA said.