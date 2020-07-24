FASEA confirms 2021 exams

FASEA has confirmed the exam schedule for 2021, after the extension was passed.

The authority will run six exam sittings in 2021 at metropolitan and regional locations around Australia.

"We have seen a strong performance by most advisers sitting the exam, with 86% of candidates on average passing each exam on the first sitting," FASEA chief executive Stephen Glenfield said.

"So nearly nine out of 10 of the existing advisers who have sat the exam have prepared well and demonstrated they have the skill to apply their knowledge of advice construction, ethics and legal requirements to the practical scenarios tested in the exam."

The exact locations of each FASEA exam in 2021 are yet to be confirmed but there will be sittings on 28 January to 2 February 2021, 25 March to 30 March 2021, 20 May to 25 May 2021, 15 July to 20 July 2021, 9 September to 14 September 2021 and 4 November to 9 November 2021.

"The 2021 exam schedule together with the 3 remaining exams scheduled for 2020 in August, October and November provide advisers who have yet to pass the exam the choice of a broad range of sitting dates," Glenfield said.

Registrations for the first 2021 exam will open on 5 October 2020 and close on 8 January 2021.