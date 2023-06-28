Family office manager names first chief executive

Alvia Asset Partners has welcomed its very first chief executive in Nathan Robertson, as it implements a growth initiative aimed at servicing other areas of the industry.

Robertson brings over two decades of experience in financial services, most recently serving as director, national account manager at UBS. Previously, Robertson held roles at Colonial First State and Commonwealth Bank.

In the newly created position, Robertson will focus on Alvia Asset Partners business development and enhancing its service offerings to other parts of the financial services market.

"To date, Alvia has primarily been an investment manager for family offices," Robertson told Financial Standard.

"But our plans for strategic growth are to expand that service offering in investment management to financial planning and accounting firms and partnering with them to look after the investment needs of their ultra-high net worth client segments."

While the firm is headquartered in Brisbane, Robertson said it also plans to open a Sydney office.

"We are very likely to be opening a small branch in Sydney in the next couple of months," he said.

"We already have some clients down south in Sydney and Melbourne and we definitely have ambitions to expand our presence there."

When it comes to his appointment, Robertson said: "Taking on the chief executive role is a significant change for me, representing all facets of the business, but there are a lot of similarities to my previous roles too."

"The alignment created by the team investing our own wealth alongside our clients, as well as Alvia's exceptional track record investing across both public and private markets were primary motivations for me joining the business."

Robertson also complimented Alvia founder and chief investment officer Josh Derrington. whom he has observed and been impressed with "for a number of years now." He also noted the group's investment committee, led by former QIC and TelstraSuper chief investment officer Jim Christensen.

"They're fiercely inquisitive and their philosophy of radical transparency with their clients is really refreshing to me coming from much larger institutional firms, and the multiple tiers that come with that," Robertson said.

Meanwhile, Derrington said bringing on Alvia's first chief executive makes a lot of sense as the business expands rapidly.

"Having known Nathan for some time now, I knew he would be a fantastic cultural fit for us and to secure someone of his calibre is very exciting," he said.