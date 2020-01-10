NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Faith-based super fund increases fees
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 10 JAN 2020   12:16PM

The faith-based superannuation fund for Muslims has announced an increase to its administration fee.

Crescent Wealth Superannuation Fund upped its administration fee from 0.69% per annum to 0.89% per annum.

The changes come after the promoter of the fund undertook a review of the fees charged to members as a result of rising administrative costs due to not only regulatory changes but Sharia law compliance.

The cost of Sharia law compliance was addressed in a significant event notice to members, notifying them of the admin fee increase.

Crescent Wealth invests according to Sharia law, which amounts to a stringent ethical and socially responsible investment approach that excludes investments in several areas including arms and alcohol.

"To ensure that investments are in accordance with the Sharia investment policy, the fund needs to follow a specific set of guidelines," the statement said.

"Because Sharia principles are factored into all financial decisions, there is a greater level of scrutiny applied to investment practices and management leading to higher costs than other funds may incur."

Equity Trustees, the trustee for Crescent Wealth Super, will issue a new PDS that will apply from 1 February 2020 and no other fees are expected to change.

In the notice to members, the trustee recognised that the 0.89% admin fee is higher than that charged by funds of a similar size - but said: "Crescent Wealth Superannuation Fund offering is unique because of its Sharia compliant nature."

Crescent Wealth Super invests in a way that complies with the globally recognised Islamic Investment Standard and its supervisory board ensures investments comply with Islamic principles.

The fund promotes its ethical credentials to prospective members, including a promise of constant monitoring and in-depth research to ensure investments are always compliant with the fund's ideals.

Read more: Crescent Wealth Superannuation Fund
VIEW COMMENTS
Editor's Choice
Global equities enjoy strongest year since 2013
HARRISON WORLEY
Latest research shows international equity assets turned in their best annual performance since 2013, as most asset classes managed to put a few tough years behind them in 2019.
Sunsuper welcomes new board directors
ALLY SELBY
A superannuation sector veteran has been appointed to the board of Sunsuper, helping lift female representation on the board to 40%.
Industry fund strengthens board
HARRISON WORLEY
A $12 billion industry superannuation fund has continued its shift towards a more independent board, adding a new director.
Franklin Templeton veteran readies two funds
KANIKA SOOD
A global equities boutique launched by a Franklin Templeton veteran is getting ready to pitch two new Aussie-domiciled funds to private wealth firms and wholesale clients down under.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something DlIoKOVY