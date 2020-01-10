Faith-based super fund increases fees

The faith-based superannuation fund for Muslims has announced an increase to its administration fee.

Crescent Wealth Superannuation Fund upped its administration fee from 0.69% per annum to 0.89% per annum.

The changes come after the promoter of the fund undertook a review of the fees charged to members as a result of rising administrative costs due to not only regulatory changes but Sharia law compliance.

The cost of Sharia law compliance was addressed in a significant event notice to members, notifying them of the admin fee increase.

Crescent Wealth invests according to Sharia law, which amounts to a stringent ethical and socially responsible investment approach that excludes investments in several areas including arms and alcohol.

"To ensure that investments are in accordance with the Sharia investment policy, the fund needs to follow a specific set of guidelines," the statement said.

"Because Sharia principles are factored into all financial decisions, there is a greater level of scrutiny applied to investment practices and management leading to higher costs than other funds may incur."

Equity Trustees, the trustee for Crescent Wealth Super, will issue a new PDS that will apply from 1 February 2020 and no other fees are expected to change.

In the notice to members, the trustee recognised that the 0.89% admin fee is higher than that charged by funds of a similar size - but said: "Crescent Wealth Superannuation Fund offering is unique because of its Sharia compliant nature."

Crescent Wealth Super invests in a way that complies with the globally recognised Islamic Investment Standard and its supervisory board ensures investments comply with Islamic principles.

The fund promotes its ethical credentials to prospective members, including a promise of constant monitoring and in-depth research to ensure investments are always compliant with the fund's ideals.