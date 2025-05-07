Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

FAAA calls for stronger consumer protections in advice reforms

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 MAY 2025   12:40PM

The Financial Advice Association of Australia (FAAA) has opposed collective charging for "always complex and costly" retirement planning advice and emphasised the need for consumer protection in the provision of super nudges in its submission to Treasury on the Delivering Better Financial Outcomes (DBFO) Tranche 2 Part A draft legislation.

The FAAA supports the government's goal of increasing access to financial advice, however, stressed that retirement planning advice involves diverse client circumstances, complex products, long-term horizons, numerous interdependencies, and multiple risks, with high levels of expertise required to deliver it.

"Retirement planning advice has a substantial and often irreversible impact on the client's overall financial position. The FAAA recommends that transition to retirement and retirement advice be explicitly excluded from any definition of simple advice," it said.

The association also called for allowing professional financial advisers to demonstrate professional judgement, rather than follow prescriptive and restrictive checklists.

It noted that despite a series of major reforms, including the Future of Financial Advice and Professional Standards, disclosure obligations in Statements of Advice haven't evolved to reflect advisers' professional judgement requirements.

"A principles-based approach and reliance on professional judgement in the law will legally put clients, not compliance, at the forefront of the provision of financial advice," it said.

Regarding advice through super, it reiterated that it opposes enabling retirement advice through collective charging because "it's complex and critically important."

"It shouldn't be provided by people who do not have adequate qualifications and experience and in an environment where there are significant limitations, including with respect to the product options that are available... it's important that retirement advice cannot be provided by the New Class of Provider," the FAAA said.

It also argued against collective charging of retirement advice because it gives a substantial anti-competitive price advantage to other super funds compared with other providers of financial advice. It also cited that super funds' retirement products would be "substantially insulated from competition."

Moreover, collective charging for retirement advice would require many members to pay for a service which they have no potential to benefit from for many years, it added.

"Members who've already paid for their own professional financial advice shouldn't be expected to pay for the provision of retirement planning advice to other members of the fund via collective charging. That's a form of double charging and quite unreasonable," it said.

Meanwhile, it said that it should be mandatory that a super nudge include a statement that the prompt doesn't consider the member's individual circumstances, and that they should seek personal financial advice from a professional adviser before acting.

Further clarity is also required on what recourse members will have, if they suffer a loss because of acting based on a nudge, it added.

Read more: RetirementFAAAFinancial Advice Association of AustraliaTreasuryDelivering Better Financial Outcomes Tranche 2Future of Financial AdviceNew Class of ProviderProfessional StandardsStatements of Advice
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

KKR, Capital Group debut first public-private investment products
Smaller super funds unfairly burdened by regulatory levy model: CPA
NPP not suitable as the primary payment system for payday super
Trade war rattles pre-election economic outlook
Federal Court hammers defunct advice firm with $11m penalty
APRA levy to cost $243m in FY26
ASIC recommends standards for virtual AGMs
Chalmers' warning on tariffs and trade wars
DBFO reforms package 'pretty disappointing': FAAA
Government plans to develop 'fit for purpose' digital asset regime

Editor's Choice

Channel Capital launches Apollo asset-backed credit trust in Australia

MATTHEW WAI
Channel Capital has launched an open-ended, semi-liquid investment solution providing Australian wholesale investors access to Apollo's asset-backed finance strategies.

Australia tops list for financial services job growth

ELIZA BAVIN
Australia is becoming a financial services hub, recording the highest global job growth in March within the sector.

Sequoia appoints licensee, adviser services lead

ELIZA BAVIN
Sequoia has named a head of licensee and adviser services, formerly of AMP.

MA Financial partners to invest $2.6bn in middle market loans

MATTHEW WAI
The joint venture, which includes three partnering institutions, is aiming to establish a differentiated platform focused on the US middle market.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Philip Miall

Philip Miall

HEAD OF MULTI-SECTOR PRIVATE DEBT
QIC LIMITED
QIC head of private debt Australia Phil Miall's nearly 30 years' experience covers every corner of the credit market. He shares why active management is critical in the asset class and what he's learned during periods of tumult. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media