Experts expect the RBA to hold: Finder

An overwhelming majority of experts and economists (89%) expect the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to hold the cash rate in February, according to the latest Finder RBA Cash Rate Survey.

The study, which surveyed 19 experts and economists, also found that half (40%) of respondents don't expect the RBA to start cutting rates until December 2024 or later.

Finder head of consumer research Graham Cooke said that local homeowners are still reeling from 13 rate hikes in the last two years.

"Our data shows a staggering 40% struggled to pay their mortgage in December," Cooke said.

"Even though inflation is falling, I expect the RBA will hold the cash rate for most, if not all of 2024."

Pathfinder Consulting managing director Peter Boehm said inflation was heading in the right direction.

"In Australia I expect there will be little change [to the cash rate] during the first half of the year (subject to any inflation shocks," he said.

"By mid-year we should see rates come down by at least 50 basis points over the second half of 2024, as inflation heads towards the target range."

Elsewhere, HSBC chief economist Australia, NZ & Global Commodities Paul Bloxham said that the RBA will likely be on hold through 2024, with cuts not arriving until 2025.

"In the short run, there is still some risk that the RBA hikes again in coming months," Bloxham said.

"By the second half of the year, the risk gets larger that cuts could arrive... but this is not our central case."

Janus Henderson fixed interest strategist Emma Lawson noted that most G10 markets (meaning the markets which are most heavily traded around the world) have moved to more aggressive easing priced in for 2024, with the Fed expected to start cutting rates in March.

However, Lawson said pricing for the RBA is far more modest, with the first cut expected in May 2024.

"Our base case is for the RBA to remain on hold at current rates before commencing an easing cycle in September 2024," Lawson said.

"We price a more modest than average easing cycle, of around 175 basis points, spread over 12 months."

Lawson said she also sees the risks skewed to the downside, with a rising probability that the RBA may have to move earlier and slightly faster than Janus Henderson's base case.

"In this scenario, the RBA starts moving in August 2024, with a total of 250 basis points of cuts, to below neutral interest rates."