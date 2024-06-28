Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

ETF price war heats up

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 28 JUN 2024   12:29PM

Leading exchange-traded product (ETP) investment managers - Vanguard, Betashares, BlackRock, and VanEck - which command about 70% of the Australian market, reduced their asset-weighted fees by 8% in the 12 months to March, according to Rainmaker Information.

Vanguard, the largest manager by assets under management (AUM), reduced its asset-weighted fees from 0.17% to 0.16% p.a. This was due to fee reductions on three products, representing 33% of its AUM. The largest of these, the Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF, had its fee reduced from 0.1% to 0.07% p.a.

BlackRock had the largest percentage and absolute fee reduction, with its asset-weighted fee falling from 0.33% to 0.29% p.a. Rainmaker said this reduction occurred without any fee cuts on individual products, rather driven purely by investors preferring lower cost products.

For example, the iShares S&P 500 ETF, which has the lowest management free of any BlackRock product at 0.04% p.a., saw its asset allocation increase by two percentage points.

Betashares had the second largest fee reduction, both in absolute and relative terms. The asset-weighted management free of Betashares products fell from 0.44% to 0.4% p.a. Rainmaker said the reason for this lower fee was primarily due to the mix of assets moving towards lower fee products.

The three products with the largest increase in asset allocation had fees much lower than the asset-weighted average. The Betashares Global Shares ETF, launched in May 2023, has a fee of 0.08% p.a. and represents 2.3% of Betashares' total assets. Its currency hedged counterpart, also launched recently, has a fee of 0.11% p.a. and accounts for 1.7% of total assets. The Betashares Australia 200 ETF, its cheapest product with a fee of 0.04% p.a. increased its allocation from 11.4% to 13.4%.

VanEck had the third largest drop in asset-weighted fees, from 0.41% to 0.39% p.a.

Over the past year, VanEck reduced fees on four of its 38 products by an average of 0.25% p.a. that together constituted 6% of its managed assts. However, Rainmaker said the change in product asset allocation had little effect on overall asset weighted fees.

"This was primarily due to the success of its largest product, the VanEck MSCI World Ex-Australia Quality ETF, which increased its share of VanEck's product suite from 28% to 32%, and the fact the product has a management fee (0.4% pa) that was nearly the same as the overall asset-weighted fee," Rainmaker said.

Read more: BetasharesFeesVanEckBlackRockVanguardRainmaker InformationInvestment managersETFs
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Betashares captures most net flows in managed funds industry
Temasek invests $300m in Betashares
Betashares promotes key sales execs
Annual MAX Awards celebrates best in industry
US looks towards rate cuts, Australia lags behind
Macquarie AM bags top manager gong
Greece taps BlackRock FMA to build sovereign wealth fund
First Bitcoin ETF to launch this week on ASX
Advisers shoulder massive wealth transfer
SSGA loses $2.4bn in two months

Editor's Choice

New recruits top advice industry priority: FAAA

KARREN VERGARA
The industry is urgently prioritising the recruitment of new advisers as those who remain bear the brunt of paying heftier levies that aggravate the costs of running a business and puts financial advice further out of reach for Australians.

ASIC takes action against Guildfords FM, director

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC has cancelled the licence of Guildfords Funds Management and banned its managing director Robert Payne for their involvement in the collapse of Magnolia Capital Group.

ETF price war heats up

ANDREW MCKEAN
Leading exchange-traded product (ETP) investment managers - Vanguard, Betashares, BlackRock, and VanEck - which command about 70% of the Australian market, reduced their asset-weighted fees by 8% in the 12 months to March, according to Rainmaker Information.

Local Aviva Investors managing director to exit

ELIZABETH FRY
Aviva Investors will farewell its local managing director following a decision to manage distribution from Singapore.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
2

Policy Platform Update 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
5

Navigating the Tax Tide: A 3 Part ATO Insight Series - Part 1 

JUL
9

Online Tax Discussion Group-Tuesday Session (2024) Jul 

JUL
10

Future of payments - what you need to know in the Australian Financial Markets 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Phil Usher

Phil Usher

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FIRST NATIONS FOUNDATION
Taking a gamble to steady the ship as chief executive of First Nations Foundation, Phil Usher has turned it into a more secure, self sustaining entity, far better equipped to empower First Nations people to achieve financial prosperity. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Financial Standard app
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach