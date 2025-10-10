ETF market hits $300bn milestone early

The Australian exchange-traded fund (ETF) market has seen explosive growth, now passing the $300 billion mark and hitting its milestone well before it was anticipated to, according to various sources.

In July, total assets under management (AUM) reached over $280 billion for the sector and expected to tip over $300 billion by the end of the year. The sector passed this milestone in September.

It comes as the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) welcomed its 400th ETF with the listing of the Global X S&P Australia GARP ETF (ASX: GRPA).

The ASX has experienced significant growth in the ETF market, with AUM climbing from $219 billion in September 2024 to over $300 billion in September 2025. It has also quadrupled from $71 billion in 2020.

Notably, the number of ETFs available on the ASX has almost doubled over the last five years, growing from 216 ETFs in September 2020, the ASX said.

Commenting, ASX general manager, investment products and strategy Andrew Campion said ETFs continue to attract investors and financial advisers seeking simple, cost-effective and diversified exposure across equities, bonds, commodities and alternative assets.

"The ASX investment product market is not only expanding but accelerating," Campion said.

"What previously took years to achieve is now being realised in just months, driven by increasing investor demand, diversified offerings and strong trading volumes.

"As more Australian investors turn to listed investments, and with ETFs set to play a leading role in the next generation of portfolios, ASX is proud to play a pivotal role in supporting investors to grow their wealth across the country."

Meanwhile, Cboe Australia has observed a similar trend, with total ETF assets as of September 30 accounting for $309.8 billion, reflecting year-on-year growth of 37%.

Cboe head of listings for APAC Oran D'Arcy said the exchange has facilitated the listing of nearly 30% of new ETFs and 50% of new-to-market issuers.

"This momentum reflects a clear appetite from the market to expand the investment universe for Australian investors," D'Arcy said.

"It's exciting to support these issuers as they come to market and contribute to a more dynamic and diversified capital landscape."

ASIC recently approved Cboe's listing application, in a move to bolster competition in public markets.

"We're pleased to have received ASIC's approval to operate a corporate listings market. This milestone reflects our commitment to innovation and market development, and we look forward to sharing further updates as we advance our strategy," Cboe said.