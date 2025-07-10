ETF market breaks through $280bn

The Australian ETF market ended the financial year on a record high, reaching $280 billion in total assets under management (AUM), steered by top performing ETFs across the defence and gold mining sectors.

There were 36 new exchange trade products (ETPs) on the ASX and CBOE over the first half of the year, including three new issuers entering the market.

Latest findings from Betashares show ETF industry flows were "very strong", with net flows sitting at $21.6 billion in the six months to June 30, nearly doubling the $11 billion net flows in the previous corresponding period.

Funds under management (FUM) increased by 9%, adding $34 billion to the total of $281 billion.

ETF trading values were robust, with 58% increase on the first half of 2024, showing an increase in usage of the investment vehicle.

Vanguard was crowned as the top issuer with highest net flows of $7.1 billion - with the top three issuers (Vanguard, Betashares and iShares) receiving 73.75% of the industry flows for the period, Betashares said.

Meanwhile, VanEck said thematics in gold mining, global defence, and video gaming and esports contributed to the growth.

"The growth of net flows into gold has followed the yellow metal's exceptional performance in 2025, leading the market with 26% returns for 1H25," VanEck chief executive and managing director Arian Neiron said.

"Gold mining stocks have returned to form as the traditional leveraged play on gold, with two out of the top five ETFs focusing on this segment returning more than 40% for the half-year."

According to VanEck, the top 10 performing ETFs in the first half of the year were Global X Defence Tech (DTEC); Betashares Global Gold Miners ETF - Currency Hedged (MNRS); VanEck Global Defence ETF (DNFD); VanEck Global Gold Miners ETF; Global X Physical Palladium (ETPMPT); Betashares Global Defence ETF (ARMR); Global X Uranium ETF (ATOM); iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (IKO); Betashares Video Games and Esports ETF (GAME); and Betashares Gold Bullion ETF (Currency Hedged) (QAU).

In terms of asset classes, flows were like the previous half, with international equities, Australian equities and Australian fixed income making up the top three.

"However, there has been a shift in leadership for strategies within Australian equities," Neiron said.

"While 85% of net flows into Australian equities came from market capitalisation strategies in 1H24, this has gone down to 68% in 1H25, with the remaining 32% coming from smart beta and active ETFs.

"In Australian fixed income, investors have continued to favour short duration strategies with high credit quality. Another trend has been the significant uptick of net flows into gold for 1H25, which has increased 700% from 1H24."

Following the performance, Neiron adjusted his year-end market cap outlook slightly higher to $305 billion, aligning with industry sentiment.