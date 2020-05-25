ERS withdrawals surpass $10bn

Over $10 billion has been withdrawn under the government's Early Release of Super scheme, with 70% paid out by just 10 funds.

Over the period from April 20 to May 17, payments that have been made to eligible members have taken an average of 3.3 business days to pay after receipt of the application from the ATO and 94% have been made within five business days.

Over the week to May 17, super funds made payments to 220,000 members, bringing the total number of payments to 1.41 million since inception.

The total value of payments during the week was $1.7 billion, with $10.6 billion paid since inception. The average payment made over the period since inception is $7510.

The fund-level data shows that 148 of the 177 funds that submitted data made early release payments in the period since inception to 17 May 2020.

Among all funds that submitted data, 137 (77%) completed more than 90% of payments within the five business days guideline indicated by APRA.

Further, with limited exceptions (1.3%), payments to members have been completed within 10 business days from receipt of applications from the ATO.

The 10 funds with the highest number of applications received from the ATO have made 947,500 payments worth a total of $7.07 billion.

The average payment from these funds was $7617, with over 93% of payments made within five days.

Sunsuper remains a standout of the larger funds, being the only being the only major player to release funds within the five business day guide 100% of the time.

Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement continues to lag, releasing funds within five business days 25.3% of the time, and within 10 business days 29.4% of the time.

Qantas Super, another fund which has been slow on release times from the beginning, continued the trend, releasing funds within five business days just 57% of the time. The country's largest fund, AustralianSuper, has released over $1.3 billion to more than 180,000 members.

Hostplus and Sunsuper have also surpassed the billion-dollar mark. In an update on May 21, Rest confirmed it too had paid out more than $1 billion.

