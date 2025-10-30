Equity Trustees to ask Mulino for help amid First Guardian, Shield fallout

Equity Trustees will follow Netwealth's lead and make an application to the government under Part 23 of the SIS Act for help in making First Guardian and Shield investors whole.

Speaking at the Equity Trustees annual general meeting today, managing director Mick O'Brien reiterated that Equity Trustees Superannuation Limited does not consider itself responsible for the losses incurred by members who invested in the First Guardian Master Fund or Shield Master Fund.

It's estimated about $73 million was lost by Shield investors, while members of super funds ETSL is trustee of have lost about $70 million through First Guardian.

He said ETSL is preparing an application to minister of financial services Daniel Mulino under Part 23 of the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act for financial assistance due to fraudulent conduct and/or theft.

"Part 23 of the SIS Act is designed for exactly these purposes, and we look forward to the various authorities prioritising action which establishes that such a fraud occurred," he said.

Further, O'Brien said Equity Trustees recently wrote to Mulino to detail its view that the critical point of failure rests with the responsible entities of the two collapsed schemes. He said the group has recommended key changes to legislation to ensure the independence of REs governing managed investment schemes, which were also shares with ASIC and APRA.

"We believe the industry, working together, can come up with improvements that minimise the chance of these terrible events happening again, by strengthening legislation while maintaining the important features of the system that allow members to customise their retirement investment programs," he said.

"But it is also an unfortunate reality that some individuals will continue to engage in fraudulent and deceptive conduct. Australia's corporate history includes numerous examples of such behaviour. The most effective way to mitigate their impact is through coordinated and collective action across the entire financial ecosystem."

He said Equity Trustees is concerned that ASIC has not sought remediation for members from the REs, fund managers or advisers involved in the schemes, saying warnings around lead generators and the activities of some advice groups date back to 2020.

O'Brien added that the market capitalisation of Equity Trustees has fallen by about $300 million since ASIC commenced proceedings against ETSL. He said there is no cross guarantee offered to ETSL by Equity Trustees.

Further, O'Brien said ETSL's situation is different to that of Macquarie's - which has already reimbursed impacted investors - because Macquarie was both the platform promoter and super trustee and its branding was highly visible to members.