Executive Appointments

Equipsuper restructures investment team

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 4 OCT 2022   12:44PM

Equipsuper has made three senior hires after revisiting its investment strategies and team structure.

Jessie Pettigrew joined Equip as head of responsible investments; she has more than 10 years of experience in sustainability and responsible investment. Most recently Pettigrew was BT Financial Group's head of ESG and sustainability.

At Equip, Pettigrew will work to ensure a continued emphasis on ESG integration across the entire portfolio, reflective of the fund's commitment to achieving net zero by 2050.

Equip also appointed Alister Wong as senior portfolio manager of defensive assets and alternatives. Wong's last role was head of investments at the Australia Post Superannuation Scheme.

Meanwhile, Manish Utreja was appointed as senior portfolio manager of real assets; he joins from Insignia Financial.

On the new hires, Equip chief investment officer Andrew Howard said: "We are thrilled to be able to attract the calibre of these seasoned investment professionals to the Equip team."

"Jessie, Alister and Manish hold considerable experience that will complement the skill sets of our current team."

But in addition to these external appointments, Equip announced a slate of internal promotions.

Darren Rosario has been promoted to deputy chief investment officer, Libby Sparshatt to head of asset management and Stephen Austen to head of investment operations.

The new hires and promotions aim to ensure Equip is well placed to navigate an increasingly volatile market outlook and to foster future growth, the fund said.

Detailing Equip's market outlook, Howard said: "With central banks around the world determined to bring inflation under control, even at the expense of economic prosperity, we believe it's not a matter of if there will be a recession, but when."

"Investor sentiment continues to swing quite dramatically; markets hate uncertainty and we have that in spades right now."

Subsequently, Howard explained that diversification is at the forefront of Equip's strategy.

"We believe asset allocation is the most valuable tool in our investment tool kit to effectively combat ongoing volatility in markets and ensure we deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns to our members," he said.

"Importantly, market weakness also provides opportunities, and we will be prepared to take advantage of these as they arise, but the current market landscape calls for patience."

Howard concluded that super funds need a team of investment professionals that can provide members with the confidence that they're in safe hands, he upended that his strengthened team can do just that.

