Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Equip Super reduces admin fees, introduces insurance fee

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 27 JUN 2024   12:47PM

While their administration fees will fall, from next week many Equip Super members will begin paying an insurance fee calculated at 4% of premiums.

From July 1, Equip Super is reducing administration fees across accumulation, defined benefit and retirement products.

For accumulation and defined benefit members, the asset-based fee will be reduced from 0.22% to 0.19% per annum. The maximum administration fee charged will now be $950, compared to the $1100 it was previously.

The change to the asset-based fee doesn't apply to members of employer partners' BOC or Elgas plans, but their maximum fee charged will drop to $950.

For retirement products, both the asset-based fee and the weekly administration fee will be reduced.

The weekly fee will almost halve, going from $1.95 to $1, while the asset-based component is dropping marginally from 0.20% to 0.19%. The maximum asset-based fee charged will also be dropping from $1000 to $950.

Offsetting some of the savings to members, Equip will now introduce an insurance fee on accumulation and defined benefit products.

The new fee will apply to accumulation members with basic and/or voluntary cover and defined benefit members with voluntary cover, the fund explained.

The fee is calculated at 4% of premiums, which will be paid to the fund.

Equip Super has about $34 billion in assets on behalf of almost 143,000 members.

Read more: Equip SuperinsuranceBOCElgas
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Funds SA names interim investment chief
Equip Super to introduce retirement specialists
Equip Super names chief experience officer
Hostplus rejigs Maritime Super insurance
MIESF adjusts insurance premiums
Funds SA chief investment officer exits
Equip Super awards custody mandate
Inflation spooks retirees more than healthcare costs
Equip Super set to hire top chief experience officer
Super funds defend controversial weapons holdings

Editor's Choice

Equip Super reduces admin fees, introduces insurance fee

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:47PM
While their administration fees will fall, from next week many Equip Super members will begin paying an insurance fee calculated at 4% of premiums.

Carlyle, Goldman Sachs give $1.6bn boost to Apex

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:46PM
Carlyle Group and Goldman Sachs will inject more than $1.66 billion into challenger administrator and custodian Apex Group to support its growth ambitions.

Qualitas secures additional $300m mandate

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:26PM
This comes a day after the real estate investment manager announced a $550 million mandate.

Unprecedented vulnerabilities in financial services: KPMG

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:42PM
KPMG specialists say disruptive technologies, particularly generative AI, and the imperative to automate, are exposing financial services executives to unprecedented vulnerabilities.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
2

Policy Platform Update 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
5

Navigating the Tax Tide: A 3 Part ATO Insight Series - Part 1 

JUL
9

Online Tax Discussion Group-Tuesday Session (2024) Jul 

JUL
10

Future of payments - what you need to know in the Australian Financial Markets 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Phil Usher

Phil Usher

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FIRST NATIONS FOUNDATION
Taking a gamble to steady the ship as chief executive of First Nations Foundation, Phil Usher has turned it into a more secure, self sustaining entity, far better equipped to empower First Nations people to achieve financial prosperity. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Financial Standard app
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach