Equal Pay Day offers sobering reminder

This Equal Pay Day has provided a reminder that many Australian women will face financial hardship - especially in old age - if equality of pay is not addressed.

The gender pay gap in Australia grew over the last year, Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart pointed out.

According to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA), the national gender pay gap is 14.2%, up 0.8 percentage points over the past six months. A year ago, it was 14%.

The latest research shows that women would have had to have worked an additional 61 days last financial year to earn equal pay to men.

"Last year, women would have had to work an extra 59 days, and two years ago it was 58 days," Stewart said.

"It's deeply concerning that despite the heavy focus on this issue in recent years, the gap is getting wider. We can no longer afford to just tinker around the edges. Real, lasting structural change is the only way we will address gender inequity now and for generations to come."

In Australia, approximately 400,000 women over the age of 45 are at risk of homelessness. Aware Super research found one in four women were concerned they would have nowhere to live in retirement.

Modelling from the fund also showed women would have to work an average of five years longer to retire with the same balance as their male counterpart.

"I've had members write to me saying they're struggling to get ahead and can't possibly see how they can have a comfortable retirement... they fear they'll need to work well past the retirement age just to keep a roof over their head and food on the table," Stewart said.

"There's much that can be done to improve financial security for women. More accessible and affordable childcare would make a huge difference given time out of the workforce is one of the factors contributing to the super gender gap. Normalising the sharing of caring responsibilities is also critical, as well as paying superannuation on family leave."

Women and Leadership Australia chief executive Suzi Finkelstein marked Equal Pay Day by pointing out that there is support in society for action on equal pay - only 15% of Australians deny that a pay gap exists.

"However, despite the groundswell of support for gender equity, the devastatingly slow rate of change can leave us - at times - exhausted and disheartened. Even as the year unfolds, we are reminded why our continued efforts to achieve gender equity are so vital," she said.

"Gender equity in the workplace, and by extension, equal pay, is everyone's business. We know that companies with gender equity in their leadership team and their board have a significantly more positive attitude towards diversity, equity and inclusion are less likely to have a significant gender pay gap."

Recently, research from the University of South Australia showed a significant gender pay gap across 539 ASX-listed Australian firms - with 80% of them paying female executives 30-35% less than their male counterparts.

The research found women were paid less in these firms despite being of equal calibre, education, and achievement to the men in similar roles her were paid 30-35% more.

Equal Pay Day in Australia changes each year. This year, August 31 marks Equal Pay Day as it caps the 61 extra days a woman would have needed to work to earn the same pay as a man.