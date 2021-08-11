EQT ups bid for Iress

EQT Fund Management increased its takeover bid for Iress and made allowances for an interim dividend for shareholders.

EQT upped its bid from $15.75 per Iress share to $15.91 plus a dividend of 16 cents per share.

In its two previous bids, EQT did not provide for any further dividends to be paid to shareholders.

The new offer values Iress at a 45.3% premium to its undisturbed share price of $10.95 on June 9 and a 61.2% increase to the volume weighted average price ($9.87) for the three months to June 9.

The Iress board said it believes it is in the best interest of shareholders to engage further with EQT in relation to the proposal.

"Iress directors intend, subject to entry to scheme implementation deed on acceptable terms, to unanimously recommend that Iress shareholders vote in favour of the proposal in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to an independent expert concluding the proposed transaction is in the best interests of Iress shareholders," the Iress board said.

Iress has granted EQT a 30-day due diligence period and recommends shareholders do not take action for now.

The proposal is subject to further conditions including no further dividends being paid other than the interim dividend, negotiation and execution of the scheme implantation agreement and approval by regulatory bodies.

"There is no certainty that the proposal will result in an offer capable of acceptance for Iress shareholders," the Iress board said.

Iress is currently being advised by Goldman Sachs and has appointed King & Wood Mallesons as legal adviser.