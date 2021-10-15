NEWS
Investment

Ellerston to shutter Morphic ESG fund

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 15 OCT 2021   12:37PM

Ellerston Capital will terminate the Morphic Global Opportunities Fund later this month as a result of dwindling funds under management.

Investors were notified in December last year that an assessment of the fund's viability would take place this year, warning then that it may not be possible for the fund to continue to execute its investment strategy.

Following that assessment, the decision has been made to wind up the nine-year-old fund on or around October 15.

The fund is certified by the Responsible Investment Association of Australasia and excludes direct investment in companies involved in oil and gas, tobacco and alcohol, armaments, gambling, rainforest and old growth logging, and coal and uranium mining.

Ellerston took over as RE of the fund in early 2020, replacing Perpetual Trust Services. At the time the fund had about $75 million in FUM and was managed by Morphic co-founders Jack Lowenstein and Chad Slater.

As at September 15, the fund had just $11.85 million in FUM and is managed by Bill Pridham.

Despite the FUM, the fund's performance hasn't waned. In the year to September 30, the fund returned 34.47%, beating the MSCI All Countries World Daily Total Return Net Index's 26.45%. It's also beaten the benchmark over the last three years and CYTD, bringing in 26.98% compared to 18.70%.

The fund was even a finalist in the 2021 Financial Standard Investment Leadership Awards in the ESG - International Equities category.

Ahead of its closure, investors have been encouraged to switch any remaining holdings into the Ellerston Global Mid Small Cap Fund which holds the same underlying assets.

Ellerston acquired a controlling stake in Morphic Asset Management in June 2019, with Morphic becoming a subsidiary of Ellerston.

Since then, Slater has joined hedge fund Drummond Knight and Lowenstein has become a non-executive director of the Morphic Ethical Equities Fund.

Ellerston CapitalESGMorphic Global Opportunities FundBill PridhamChad SlaterDrummond KnightJack LowensteinMorphic Asset ManagementMorphic Ethical Equities Fund
VIEW COMMENTS

