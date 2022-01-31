Economists expect a rate rise: Finder

Finder's RBA cash rate survey reveals 58% of economists expects a rate rise in 2022.

In this month's survey, 36 experts and economists weighed in on future cash rate moves and other issues relating to the state of the economy.

While almost all panellists (94%) expect a cash rate hold in February, more than half (58%) are predicting a rise this year.

Just one in five experts (19%) expect it to happen in the first half of the year.

Graham Cooke, head of consumer research at Finder, said there has been a seismic shift in expectations of a rate rise in 2022.

"A rate rise this year has moved from an 'impossibility' to a 'most likely'," he said.

"With some lenders indicating multiple rises to come, Australian borrowers who purchased over the last few years of rock-bottom rates may be in for a shock when their mortgage costs start to climb."

Capital Economics' Ben Udy said the RBA will end quantitative easing, a process where the central bank creates new cash to decrease, or ease, the cost of borrowing, in February.

"While the RBA has previously said that it would not raise rates until wage growth was at least 3%, we think the strength in underlying inflation along with the tight labour market will convince the Bank to hike rates first in August and lift rates to 1.25% by the end of 2023," Udy said.

Wealth Within's Dale Gillham stated that the high inflation we are currently facing is not a major concern, as it is "being driven by a small area of our economy, caused by the current COVID situation and the resulting supply chain issues".

Saul Eslake of Corinna Economic Advisory is among the group not convinced we will see a rate rise this year for three reasons.

"One, underlying inflation has only just entered the target band after more than five years below it, and remains lower than in most other advanced economies," Eslake said.

"Two, wage inflation is nowhere near the 3.5% the RBA has said it needs to be to be consistent with inflation being "sustainably" within the target band.

"Three, the RBA has a looser inflation target than most other 'advanced' economy central banks."