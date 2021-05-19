Draft advice reforms not enough: FPA

The Financial Planning Association of Australia used its submission on the single disciplinary body for financial advisers to renew calls to remove the Tax Practitioners Board as a regulator of the sector.

While the association welcomed the plan to establish a single disciplinary body, the FPA said the current draft legislation doesn't really achieve its goal as it still requires AFSLs and corporate authorised representatives to be registered with the TPB.

"The FPA continues to believe that the best outcomes for both financial planners and consumers come about when the government and the profession work together on the issues that we are facing," FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said.

"The FPA has long advocated for the need for reform to reduce duplication and rising costs facing financial planners. We welcome the recognition of this in the draft legislation with the proposal to wind up FASEA and removing the redundant oversight of the TPB being important steps in achieving this goal."

De Gori also said a professional registration should be the responsibility of the individual adviser, not their licensee.

"A financial planner's registration should then follow them throughout their career and be a valued symbol of their professional status and commitment to uphold professional values. The creation of a personal obligation to register is an essential component of any professional framework," he said.

De Gori described it as the missing piece of the puzzle.

"Similar to the legal, medical or architectural professions, the FPA strongly supports a model in which registration is the personal responsibility of each financial planner and is not connected with their employment or authorisation under an AFSL," he said.

ASIC has recommended its Financial Services and Credit Panel serve as the single disciplinary body, which would also actuaries, stockbrokers and insurers where they are providing personal financial advice.

Consultation on the matter concluded on May 14.