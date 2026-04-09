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Regulatory

Div 296 requires fixing before finalisation: Industry

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  THURSDAY, 9 APR 2026   12:23PM
Industry bodies have raised concerns over the drafted Division 296 regulations, warning the current design could create unnecessary complexity, higher compliance costs and unfair outcomes.

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Read more: Division 296IFPATreasurySMSF AssociationPeter BurgessStuart ShearyInstitute of Financial Professionals Australia
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