Disclosure lacking in common ownership: Committee

The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics has recommended greater disclosure obligations for institutional investors and proxy advisors and for the ACCC to actively monitor common ownership in Australia - all the while sharing little evidence to suggest common ownership results in adverse outcomes.

Releasing its report today, the committee said it does not agree with the ACCC that it is difficult to draw conclusions as to how common ownership is affecting competition in Australia, or its claim that this is because investors only need to disclose when they own 5% or more of a company and each movement of 1%.

According to the report, in 2019 BlackRock, State Street and Vanguard owned 14% of the issued capital of the ASX 200, while the value of Aussie equities owned by super funds apparently grew by 50% between September 2012 and March 2021 to $467 billion.

Increased concentration of listed equity ownership among super funds, driven by mergers and in-housing, "is likely to lead to greater potential for the simultaneous ownership of shares in competing companies by institutional investors", the report posits.

The committee states in its report that the lack of clear data on ownership means it's likely the prevalence of common ownership is greater than estimated.

To improve transparency, the committee has recommended new disclosure requirements be introduced for investors whose assets surpass a certain threshold, similar to the 13F disclosure rule in the United States. Holdings would need to be disclosed on a quarterly or annual basis, the committee said.

Note, superannuation funds are already required to disclose their holdings under legislation effective 31 December 2021.

The inquiry said it also considered the introduction of a beneficial ownership register and lowering the 5% threshold but ultimately does not support these measures as they would likely overburden investors with regulatory requirements.

When it comes to proxy advisors, the committee wants the government to consider forcing the publication of shareholder voting decisions "to ensure asset managers do not use proxy advisors to collude in their voting decisions". This is despite the committee not actually presenting any evidence of collusion having occurred.

It also wants mechanisms introduced to ensure asset managers engage with their owners in making voting decisions, and for the AFSL requirements of proxy advisors to be expanded. It should be noted that reforms introduced by the government at the end of 2021 seeking to alter AFSL requirements for proxy advisors were overturned in February.

"Overall, the notion that voting practices can serve as a mechanism of influence for institutional investors to encourage anti-competitive behaviour, remains contested. Critics of the common ownership theory have emphasised that large investors often demonstrate a diverse set of priorities and may not be fully aligned in voting, and also note that it is rare to see institutional investors dissent from management recommendations," the report reads.

"The committee's view is that the use by funds of proxy advisers such as ACSI can provide a method for coordinating voting on given shareholder issues. While proxies may deny it, the efficiency and availability of the mechanism raises significant potential for anti-competitive behaviour at odds with Section 45 of the Competition and Consumer Act 2010."

Finally, the committee has recommended the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) be tasked with actively monitoring common ownership in Australian markets, and also be able to take implications of common ownership into account when assessing mergers.

This is despite the ACCC, ASIC and APRA all testifying that they're yet to see evidence of any negative consequences associated with common ownership, as noted in the report.

Ultimately, the committee surmises that capital concentration and common ownership has the potential to become an issue in future as superannuation funds and investment managers grow.

However, analysis performed by Rainmaker Information last year showed the bulk of the super system has reduced Australian equity holdings in recent years, likely because of the investment risk posed by having too much invested in the ASX.

In 2019 Rainmaker predicted funds would hold 50% of the ASX by 2030, however data from March 2021 suggests they may only hold 41% of the ASX come 2030.

Responding to the committee's report, Rainmaker Information executive director of research Alex Dunnin said the inquiry appears to have achieved very little.

"The committee's report confirmed what most stakeholders were trying to explain to it - that there is no evidence whatsoever that so-called common ownership of securities creates any governance problems," Dunnin said.

"Reinforcing this, the narrative in the report appears to struggle to advance from discussions of economic academic theory to real life practicalities."

However, the inquiry may have provided the committee with an education, he added, improving their understanding of the global investment management market and the disproportionally large role Australia plays in it.

"Understanding these issues is becoming essential for policymakers, as can be plainly seen in how the world is assembling sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, and in how nations will source the investment capital they will need to fund their transition away from fossil fuels over coming decades," Dunnin said.

The only hard edges to be found are in the recommendation that fund managers be subjected to disclosure requirements and proxy advisors also disclose decisions, Dunnin said.

"But these would just bring fund manager disclosure requirements into line with what super funds are required to do already," he said.

"Such reforms would also help raise the standard of entity-level disclosure of fund managers in Australia from its current low level by world standards."