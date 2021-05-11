NEWS
Investment
Dexus to acquire APN Property Group
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 11 MAY 2021   12:33PM

Dexus will acquire all of APN Group's stapled securities in a bid that values the latter at about $320 million.

The two have entered a scheme implementation deed.

Dexus will pay 91.5 cents per APN stapled security in cash.

This is 50% higher than APN's last traded price of 61 cents and 65.8% higher than three-month VWAP of 55.2 cents.

The directors of APN and APN RE Limited have unanimously recommended the scheme. They hold about 33% of the securities and will vote in favour of the scheme.

"Dexus's all cash proposal represents compelling value to APN security holders including a material premium to APN's trading price," APN chair Chris Aylward said.

"We believe the combination of the two businesses will provide incremental growth opportunities for the APN business as well as its underlying funds, investors and our team members..."

On completion, Dexus will have $23.9 billion in funds under management including institutional wholesale, listed REITs, real estate securities and a direct unlisted property business.

It adds $2.8 billion of incremental FUM to Dexus.

"This transaction supports our strategic initiative of expanding and diversifying our funds management business, increasing our suite of funds on offer outside of wholesale funds into listed REITs, real estate securities funds and unlisted direct property funds, The transaction also expands our investor network to include retail and high net worth capital," Dexus chief executive Darren Steinberg said.

